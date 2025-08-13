Anzeige
WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:04
0,014 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 07:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q2 2025

Stockholm, Sweden (August 13, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its interim report for the second quarter of 2025.

Laying the Groundwork for Future Opportunities

Second quarter, April-June 2025 (Compared to April-June 2024)

  • Net sales amounted to 13.7 (17.4) MEUR.
  • Gross margin amounted to 32 (34)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.1 (1.5) MEUR.
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.12 (-0.01) EUR.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 3.1 (2.2) MEUR.
  • The number of employees stood at 118 (192) at the end of the period.
  • We remain in ongoing discussions with our lenders and continue to explore the possibility of a resolution.

First half year, January-June 2025 (Compared to January-June 2024)

  • Net sales amounted to 28.7 (37.3) MEUR.
  • Gross margin amounted to 28 (33)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 0.8 (3.3) MEUR.
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.28 (-0.04) EUR.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 3.7 (6.2) MEUR.
Key Performance Indicators Q2 2025
KEUR		2025-04-01
2025-06-30		2024-04-01
2024-06-30		2025-01-01
2025-06-30		2024-01-01
2024-06-30		2024-01-01
2024-12-31






Net Sales13 70217 35428 70837 25379 936
Share of revenue derived from Owned IP8%14%7%13%10%
Gross margin32%34%28%33%30%
Adjusted EBITDA1 1101 4589223 2686 763
Adjusted EBITDA Margin8%8%3%9%8%
Adjusted EBIT-1 201-367-2 992-990-16 996
Adjusted EBIT Margin-9%-2%-10%-3%-21%
EBIT-1 7422 305-4 4711 659-19 146
EBIT Margin-13%13%-16%4%-24%
Total Headcount118192118192124

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-13 07:30 CEST.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

For More Information, please contact:

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

Henrik Resmark, CFO
E-mail: cfo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
