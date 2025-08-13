Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Interim Report Q2 2025

Stockholm, Sweden (August 13, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today released its interim report for the second quarter of 2025.

Laying the Groundwork for Future Opportunities

Second quarter, April-June 2025 (Compared to April-June 2024)

Net sales amounted to 13.7 (17.4) MEUR.

Gross margin amounted to 32 (34)%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.1 (1.5) MEUR.

Earnings per share amounted to -0.12 (-0.01) EUR.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 3.1 (2.2) MEUR.

The number of employees stood at 118 (192) at the end of the period.

We remain in ongoing discussions with our lenders and continue to explore the possibility of a resolution.

First half year, January-June 2025 (Compared to January-June 2024)

Net sales amounted to 28.7 (37.3) MEUR.

Gross margin amounted to 28 (33)%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 0.8 (3.3) MEUR.

Earnings per share amounted to -0.28 (-0.04) EUR.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 3.7 (6.2) MEUR.

Key Performance Indicators Q2 2025

KEUR 2025-04-01

2025-06-30 2024-04-01

2024-06-30 2025-01-01

2025-06-30 2024-01-01

2024-06-30 2024-01-01

2024-12-31











Net Sales 13 702 17 354 28 708 37 253 79 936 Share of revenue derived from Owned IP 8% 14% 7% 13% 10% Gross margin 32% 34% 28% 33% 30% Adjusted EBITDA 1 110 1 458 922 3 268 6 763 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8% 8% 3% 9% 8% Adjusted EBIT -1 201 -367 -2 992 -990 -16 996 Adjusted EBIT Margin -9% -2% -10% -3% -21% EBIT -1 742 2 305 -4 471 1 659 -19 146 EBIT Margin -13% 13% -16% 4% -24% Total Headcount 118 192 118 192 124

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-13 07:30 CEST.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

