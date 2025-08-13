Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Announces Key Management Appointment

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Brookmount Gold (sic: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.) (OTC PINK:BMXI), a gold exploration and production company, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Melamed as Director, Finance & Operations, effective immediately. Michael will be focused on directing and coordinating both the financial and operational responsibilities of the Company, including supervising the upgrading and expansion of financial controls and systems, coordination of audit activities between Indonesia and US and operations management, with particular focus on US.

Michael is a senior corporate finance and operations specialist with over 30 years experience across financial reporting, mergers & acquisitions, corporate operations and admin. and investor relations. He holds a business degree in accounting and finance from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia (CAA). Michael has served as Chief Financial Officer for Nova Minerals, a gold and minerals company dual listed on NASDAQ and ASX (Australian Stock Exchange), ASX listed Asra Minerals and Viridis Mining and Minerals, both gold resource focused. He also currently serves as Director of ASX listed Ragusa Minerals.

"I am very pleased that Michael has agreed to join the Brookmount management team," Nils Ollquist, CEO of Brookmount commented; "He has extensive experience in the operations of mining companies, both in the US and Australia, with a particular focus on gold, and his hands on CFO experience with listed companies in US and Australia will be an important asset for Brookmount. Michael's appointment will strengthen our executive team and provide vital support in upgrading and improving our financial governance and reporting systems."

Mr Ollquist concluded: "We will continue to strengthen and enhance our management team as we prepare the Company for uplisting and beyond."

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC: BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

