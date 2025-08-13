

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Allegion PLC (ALLE), a security products and solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it, through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired Brisant Secure Limited, a security hardware company in the UK.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition is expected to boost the acquirer's presence in the region while complementing Allegion UK's non-residential portfolio and its recent acquisition of UAP Limited.



Founded in 2011, the British firm sells a range of residential security solutions, including mechanical and electronic locks as well as door accessories. Brisant's Ultion brand is renowned for premium high-security lock cylinders and key systems.



