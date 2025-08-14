

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Holmen AB (HLMMF) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK602 million, or SEK3.8 per share. This compares with SEK744 million, or SEK4.7 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to SEK5.573 billion from SEK5.894 billion last year.



Holmen AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK602 Mln. vs. SEK744 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.8 vs. SEK4.7 last year. -Revenue: SEK5.573 Bln vs. SEK5.894 Bln last year.



