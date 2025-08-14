Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces it has made loans to Dogecoin Mining Technologies Corp. ("DMTC") to complete the deposit at the 11MW, purpose built crypto mining facility in Quebec, Canada that will host its ElphaPex mining rigs.

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "We are excited to receive delivery of our initial orders of DG1+ miners. This colocation payment is the final step in preparing for the delivery and setup of our first order of rigs and we anticipate being actively mining shortly. We have now advanced funds for the anticipated Q4 delivery of our next generation ElphaPex DG2 miners and are on our way to achieve our goal of ordering 100 miners over 60 days as announced on July 21st."

Convertible Debenture Agreement

Furthermore, the Company announced it has revised loan agreements previously announced on July 21st, 2025, for $453,500 to 90 day Convertible debentures in order to facilitate the order of up to an additional seventy five (75) ElphaPex DG2 miners, for a total of one hundred (100) miners.

The Company proposes to conduct a non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of up to $521,525 (the "Principal Amount"), subject to a 15% original issue discount, for gross proceeds of up to $453,500 (the "Offering").

Unless the Principal Amount is converted prior, repayment of the Principal Amount on the Debenture will be made on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on that date (the "Maturity Date") which is three (3) months following the date of issuance (the "Issue Date"). On the Maturity Date, the Company shall have the right to convert the Principal Amount into units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Conversion Price");

The Principal Amount may be converted into Units at the Conversion Price, in whole or in part, at the option of the holder, at any time following the Issue Date but on or before the Maturity Date.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

Upon Conversion the shares and warrants will be subject to a 4-month hold.

About Elphapex DG2

The DG2 from ElphaPex is one of the latest cutting-edge ASIC miners for mining Dogecoin and Litecoin. The ElphaPex DG2 has one of the highest hashrates on the Scrypt Algorithm with a maximum hash rate of 18 GH/s for a power consumption of only 3960W. This results in an impressive power efficiency of 0.22j/Mh. The ElphaPex DG2 runs on the Scrypt Algorithm offering a dual mining experience for both Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC").





Mineable Coins

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/262397_3b26be0b94322b4d_001full.jpg



Figure 1. ElphaPex DG2 mining rig for Dogecoin and Litecoin



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/262397_3b26be0b94322b4d_002full.jpg

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

