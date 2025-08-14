Vivesto AB: First patient dosed in Vivesto's Paccal Vet dose-finding study in cats

Solna, Sweden, August 14, 2025 - Vivesto AB, an oncology-focused development company, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the company's Paccal Vet dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors.

The study will include up to 12 cats, receiving Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar) treatment in groups of three, with doses escalating for each group until a maximum tolerated dose is identified. The study is currently being conducted at two clinical sites in Washington and Oregon (US), which are also participating in Paccal Vet's pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma.

"It's an important step that the first cat has been dosed and that the study has been initiated. There are still no approved drugs for the millions of cats diagnosed with cancer every year. We are excited to bring this new treatment forward in clinical development and eventually to the market," said Erik Kinnman, CEO of Vivesto.

This dose-finding clinical study follows the widely used 3+3 design, which ensures patient safety while effectively identifying the appropriate dosage for Paccal Vet administration in cats. In addition, the study encompasses an exploratory investigation of anti-tumor efficacy, which will provide crucial information on the potential of Paccal Vet as a treatment option for cats with cancer.

For More Information:

Erik Kinnman, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +46 018-50 54 40

E-mail: IR@vivesto.com

About Vivesto AB

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil, which is being developed for blood cancer, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors.

Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.

About Paccal Vet

Vivesto's drug candidate Paccal Vet consists of paclitaxel formulated with the company's proprietary XR-17 technology, which enables good solubility without the undesirable effects of traditional formulations containing solvents. The absence of the solvent cremophor, to which cats and dogs particularly sensitive, may reduce the risk of serious side effects and death associated to the treatment. Paccal Vet also does not require the addition of human albumin, which when used in cats and dogs can cause hypersensitivity reactions and reduced treatment effectiveness. Previous clinical studies performed by Vivesto has demonstrated safety in more than 300 dogs. Also, anti-tumor activity has been shown in squamous cell carcinoma and non-resectable mammary carcinoma of stage III-V.

About cancer in cats

The need for safe and effective cancer treatment in cats is vast and increasing as the number of pets grows. Estimates indicate that there are more than 95 million cats in the United States alone and approximately 6 million of those are diagnosed with cancer each year. There are currently no approved drugs for the treatment of cancer in cats and current paclitaxel formulations are not tolerated by cats and therefore cannot be used.