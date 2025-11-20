Today, November 20, 2025, Vivesto AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the third quarter of 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments can be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Vivesto AB (VIVE, ISIN code SE0000722365, order book ID 76461) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.