Vivesto AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Vivesto AB

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Vivesto AB ("Vivesto" or the "company") held on 22 December 2025, the following resolutions were passed. All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available on the company's website, www.vivesto.com.

Resolution on amendments of the articles of association and on approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

It was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 20 November 2025 on a new issue, with preferential rights for existing shareholders, of no more than 538,043,455 shares, entailing an increase in share capital of no more than SEK 53,804,345.5 (the "Rights Issue").

The right to subscribe for shares shall, with preferential rights for existing shareholders, be granted those who on the record date for the new issue on 5 January 2026 are registered as shareholders in the company. Each shareholder receives one (1) subscription right for each (1) share held. Each (1) subscription right entitles to subscription for one (1) share. The subscription price is SEK 0.10 per share. Subscription for shares shall be made during the period from and including 8 January 2026 up to and including 22 January 2026. The Board of Directors is entitled to extend the subscription period.

For the Rights Issue, the detailed terms and conditions set out in the general meeting documents available on the company's website and in the information document that will be published in connection with the Rights Issue shall apply.

The resolution was made in fulfilment of the majority requirement set by the Swedish Securities Council as a condition for the validity of the exemption from the mandatory bid obligation granted to Per Arwidsson and related parties in relation to Arwidsro Investment AB's guarantee undertaking regarding the Rights Issue.

In order to enable the Rights Issue, it was resolved to amend the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the articles of association.

Resolution on approval of guarantee undertaking

It was resolved to approve the entry into an agreement with Arwidsro Investment AB ("Arwidsro Investment"), under which Arwidsro Investment provides a so-called top guarantee undertaking in the Rights Issue (the "Top Guarantee Undertaking"). The Top Guarantee Undertaking entails that Arwidsro Investment undertakes to subscribe and pay for shares in the Rights Issue in addition to its pro rata share in the event that the Rights Issue is not fully subscribed with or without exercise of subscription rights, including the subscription commitments and other guarantee undertakings. The amount guaranteed under the Top Guarantee Undertaking amounts to SEK 15 million.

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue of shares to guarantors

It was resolved, in order to enable new issue of shares as guarantee commission to the parties that have entered into guarantee undertakings (the "Guarantors") in the Rights Issue, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on a new issue of shares to the Guarantors, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The number of shares that may be issued under the authorization may not exceed the number of shares corresponding to the agreed guarantee commission that the company is to pay to the Guarantors. Payment may be made by set-off, or otherwise with conditions.

Further information on the proposals approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting is set out in the general meeting documents available on the company's website.

About Vivesto AB

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil, which is being developed for blood cancer, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors.

Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.