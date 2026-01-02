Vivesto AB: Vivesto publishes information document regarding the rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Vivesto AB ("Vivesto" or the "Company") has prepared and published an information document regarding the Company's new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 53.8 million, which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 20 November 2025 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 December 2025 (the "Rights Issue").

In connection with the Rights Issue, Vivesto has engaged Bergs Securities as financial advisor and Sole Bookrunner. TM & Partners is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil, which is being developed for blood cancer, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors.

Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.

