On November 20, 2025, the shares in Vivesto AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, February 27, 2026, the Company disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Vivesto AB Short name: VIVE ISIN code: SE0000722365

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.