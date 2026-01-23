Vivesto AB: Vivesto announces outcome of the rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONGKONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Vivesto AB ("Vivesto" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the rights issue resolved by the Board of Directors on 20 November 2025 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 December 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue was subscribed to 100 percent and the Company will receive approximately SEK 53.8 million before issue costs. The Rights Issue was subscribed to approximately 62.1 percent with the support of subscription rights, to approximately 1.9 percent without the support of subscription rights and to approximately 36.0 percent through the exercise of guarantee undertakings from a number of external investors and existing shareholders, including the Company's largest shareholder, Arwidsro Investment AB, to which approximately 27.9 percent is allocated within the top guarantee.

Allotment of shares subscribed for without preferential rights (i.e., without the support of subscription rights) in the Rights Issue is carried out in accordance with the principles set out in the information document which has been prepared in connection with the Rights Issue and published by the Company on 2 January 2026. Notification of allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights will be sent through a settlement note to those who have been allotted such shares, and such shares must be paid in cash according to the instructions on the settlement note. Shareholders registered with a nominee will be notified of allotment in accordance with their respective nominee's procedures.

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Vivesto will increase by 538,043,455 shares, from 538,043,455 shares to 1,076,086,910 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 53,804,345.5, from SEK 53,804,345.5 to SEK 107,608,691, corresponding to a dilutive effect of 50 percent for shareholders who have chosen not to participate in the Rights Issue.

The Compensation Issue will, assuming that all guarantors choose to receive guarantee commission in the form of shares, result in the Company's share capital increasing by a further SEK 6,152,969.6 through a new issue of 61,529,696 shares, corresponding to a dilutive effect of approximately 5.4 percent (calculated based on the number of outstanding shares in the Company after the Rights Issue).

In connection with the Rights Issue, Vivesto has engaged Bergs Securities as financial advisor and Sole Bookrunner. TM & Partners is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for difficult-to-treat forms of cancer where there are significant medical needs and considerable market potential. The project portfolio consists of the cancer programmes Cantrixil and Docetaxel micellar, which are being developed for blood cancer and prostate cancer, respectively, as well as the veterinary oncology programme Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a clinical pilot study in dogs with hemangiosarcoma (HSA) in the spleen after splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumours.

Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies and opportunities, as well as the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the use of expressions such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in each case, negations thereof, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. As these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcomes may, for many different reasons, differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, un ncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor any other person undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur with respect to the content of this press release, unless required by law or Nasdaq Stockholm's rules for issuers.