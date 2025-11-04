Vivesto AB: Vivesto receives positive new Cantrixil preclinical results in AML

Solna, Sweden, November 4, 2025 - Vivesto AB, an oncology-focused development company, today announced that positive results were obtained from preclinical studies in an animal model of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), in which Cantrixil was combined with drugs used in standard of care treatments. Vivesto also announced that a new international patent application covering the treatment of hematological cancer with Cantrixil in combination with other treatments has been filed, with the potential to significantly strengthen the IP position.

The drug candidate Cantrixil has been evaluated in vivo in combination with other anti-cancer drugs in an animal model involving difficult to treat human AML cancer. The results demonstrate clear positive effects of Cantrixil alone and even stronger effects when Cantrixil was combined with other anti-cancer drugs. These positive results confirm previous preclinical in vitro and in vivo efficacy data that have shown strong effects of Cantrixil alone and synergistic effects when combined with standard of care treatments, and support continued development of Cantrixil in hematological cancer, especially in AML.

"Hematological cancer is one of Vivesto's priority focus areas, and we are pleased to report successful results from yet another preclinical study supporting further development of the Cantrixil program. The next steps involve further pre-clinical studies ahead of moving the program into clinical development," said Erik Kinnman, CEO of Vivesto. "Vivesto also filed a new international patent application for the treatment of hematological cancer with Cantrixil that may further increase the value of the program."

Vivesto is continuing the planning of activities needed to bring Cantrixil into clinical trials, and in parallel will investigate opportunities to partner the project to optimize the development program.

For More Information:

Erik Kinnman, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +46 018-50 54 40

E-mail: IR@vivesto.com

About Vivesto AB

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil, which is being developed for blood cancer, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors. Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.

About Cantrixil

Cantrixil is a drug candidate in development for the treatment of advanced cancer. Cantrixil consists of the active molecule TRX-E-002-1, a selective third generation benzopyran and a potent tubulin polymerization inhibitor.

Vivesto has obtained positive results with Cantrixil, which has shown strong cytotoxic effects at low doses in cell lines derived from patients with untreated and relapse/refractory hematological cancers including leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Positive in vitro preclinical data from so-called ADME studies (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion) and secondary pharmacology studies presented in December 2023 confirm that Cantrixil has appropriate physicochemical properties and an acceptable safety profile with minimal "off-target" effects.