Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFCC | ISIN: US5534981064 | Ticker-Symbol: M07
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 08:07
147,00 Euro
+1,38 % +2,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSA SAFETY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSA SAFETY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,00151,0012:01
147,00151,0010:00
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 22:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MSA Safety Names Julie A. Beck Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Julie A. Beck has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective August 18, 2025. Ms. Beck previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Terex Corp., a global industrial equipment manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms and equipment for the electric utility industry. Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Terex Corp. has annual revenue of more than $5 billion and operations across 75-plus global sites.

"We are delighted to have Julie join our executive leadership team," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "Julie brings to MSA an exceptional skill set of global financial experience, with expertise in M&A, managing inflation and price/cost dynamics, and implementing financial and operational infrastructures that support growth," Mr. Blanco commented. "Julie also has broad experience in directing financial, strategy and business transformation initiatives. This includes overseeing several significant acquisitions across multibillion-dollar organizations."

Ms. Beck joined Terex Corp. in 2021 and served as its Chief Financial Officer until her departure this year. Over her tenure with Terex, Ms. Beck directed financial strategies and business transformation initiatives that helped minimize the impacts of inflation and supply chain disruption, leading to sales growth and significant improvements in both EPS and cash flow performance.

From 2016 to 2021, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Nova Chemicals, Inc., a producer of petrochemicals, with revenues of approximately $4 billion. Prior to her work with Nova Chemicals, Ms. Beck served as Global Vice President of Supply Chain, Operational Excellence and Quality for Joy Global, Inc., where she also held the role of Chief Financial Officer for a large Joy subsidiary. Ms. Beck also holds substantial public company board and audit committee experience.

"In addition to her operations and financial expertise, Julie exemplifies strong, purpose-driven leadership with a deep commitment to people and performance," Mr. Blanco said. "She is deeply committed to cultivating a high-performance culture built on high ethical standards, personal responsibility and a drive for continuous improvement."

In her new role with MSA Safety, Ms. Beck succeeds interim CFO Elyse Brody, who will resume her responsibilities as Executive Director, Global FP&A and Strategy.

A registered CPA, Ms. Beck holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she graduated with distinction. Ms. Beck also presently serves on the Executive Advisory Board of the University of Wisconsin School of Business and has a long history of serving nonprofit boards.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.