Perpetua Resources Corp.: Perpetua Resources Announces Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") announced today that its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025 were filed. For details, please see the Company's filings available on EDGAR and SEDAR.

Perpetua Resources' vision is to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country and restore an abandoned brownfield site. Perpetua Resources is focused on finalizing remaining permits for the Stibnite Gold Project ("Project") to support early works construction expected to start in the fall of 2025, advancing detailed engineering, long lead procurement and execution planning to be full sanction construction ready in the spring of 2026 and finalizing project financing.

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights:

Zero lost time incidents or reportable environmental spills.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE" or the "Army Corps") issued the Section 404 permit for the Project.

Submitted formal application to U.S. EXIM for potential Project debt financing of up to $2.0 billion.

Closed $425 million in gross proceeds from equity financing and subsequently additional gross proceeds of $49 million upon full exercise of an underwriter option, for total aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $474 million.

Announced plan for comprehensive project financing plan for the Project.

Published 2024 Sustainability Report, the Company's twelfth annual sustainability report.

The Idaho Board of Environmental Quality issued a final order rejecting challenges by certain petitioners to the air permit to construct issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for the Project and upholding the permit in all respects.

"Perpetua Resources received its final federal permit for the Stibnite Gold Project in the second quarter of 2025, after eight years of rigorous interagency coordination and review," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "Following the successful equity offering in June 2025, and with final state permits and authorizations needed to begin construction expected in the fall of 2025, Perpetua is focused on finalizing a potential royalty or stream arrangement with financial assurance guarantees which is expected to be complete this summer, while advancing the US EXIM debt financing."

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic reserves of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types.

Forward-Looking Information

Investors should be aware that the U.S. EXIM Letter of Interest ("LOI") is non-binding and conditional, and does not represent a financing commitment. A funding commitment, if any, is conditional upon successfully completing the due diligence and underwriting process, which may not be completed on the expected timeline, or at all. If the Company's application is approved, there can be no assurance that the U.S. EXIM financing will be for the full amount indicated in the LOI or the increased amount requested in the application, or that the approved U.S. EXIM financing will be sufficient for the Company to commence construction of the Project. Further, release of funding under any such commitment would be subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and covenants by the Company.

Investors should be aware that the Company has not entered into any definitive agreement with respect to a royalty, streaming or guarantee and may not be able to enter into such agreement on the anticipated terms and timeline, or at all. In addition, the outcomes from such agreement, when entered into, may not be sufficient to satisfy the aggregate obligations of the Company to provide construction phase financial assurance under applicable federal and state law prior to commencing construction. Securing the financial assurance does not guarantee the Company will receive the U.S. Forest Service ("USFS") notice to proceed under the approved plan of operation and consummating the royalty financing may not satisfy the financial assurance conditions of various federal and state permits required to commence construction.

Investors should be aware that state regulators are not bound by permitting schedules and anticipated timelines may be delayed materially or not be satisfied.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, our ability to comply with, obtain and defend permits related to the Project; the Company's ability to successfully secure financing from U.S. EXIM or other sources on acceptable terms, or at all, including the review process and potential outcome of the Company's U.S. EXIM financing application; the expected timing of, and benefits to the Project of, securing such financing from U.S. EXIM; the anticipated timing of the issuance of certain state permits or a USFS notice to proceed; the Company's ability to satisfy financial assurance requirements under applicable federal and state law on acceptable terms and on anticipated timelines, if at all; the Company's ability, in connection with efforts to satisfy financial assurance requirements applicable to the Project and to provide additional Project financing, to enter into a royalty or stream agreement on acceptable terms and on the anticipated timeline, if at all. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Perpetua Resources has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to assumptions that the USFS will issue a Notice to Proceed for construction of the Project in a timely manner and as expected; the remaining state permits will be reviewed, issued in a timely manner and as expected; that the Company will be able to satisfy all conditions provided in various federal and state permits that must be met to commence construction; that the U.S EXIM application will be reviewed and approved within the expected timeframe at the amount equal to or higher than the amount indicated in the related letter of intent; that the Company will be able to satisfy the conditions to obtain a funding commitment from U.S. EXIM and to receive committed funds when needed; the ongoing royalty or streaming financing negotiations will proceed in a timely manner and result in a binding agreement on the terms anticipated; that the Company will be able to satisfy financial assurance requirements applicable under applicable federal and state law; that the Company's proposed financing package will be sufficient to finance permitting, pre-construction and construction of the Project or that the company will be able to secure alternate financing if necessary. Forward-Looking Information are based on certain material assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among other things, risks related to unforeseen delays in the review and permitting process, including as a result of legal challenges to the ROD or other permits; risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to increased or unexpected costs in operations or the permitting process; risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed on acceptable terms, or at all, as well as those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and liquidity, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC,, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

