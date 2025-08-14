Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Contract from the United States Air Force and Foreign Military Sales Programs Through 2032

Providing high-fidelity, live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, announces the IDIQ contract award by the USAF for activities relating to the procurement, integration, deployment and sustainment of the entire P5 Combat Training Systems (P5CTS) inventory.

"Our P5CTS is designed to provide users with live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training," stated Russ Marsh, President, Cubic Defense. "The system features real-time air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons simulations and live monitoring capabilities. With the recent addition of the P5 Security Subsystem Upgrade (P5 SSU) to enable fully interoperable encrypted Time Space Position Information with Coalition 5th Generation aircraft, Cubic and its partners are continuing to invest and deliver upgrades to the P5 CTS infrastructure to preserve customer investments in authentic training."

QATAR. 11.28.2023. Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, USAF. DVIDS - Images -

Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles participate in Exercise Sky Shield.

Cubic's P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) seen under the wing.

Cubic, along with its principal subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, will be supporting all contractor activities relating to the procurement, integration, deployment, and sustainment. The P5CTS improves U.S. and coalition training used by the USAF, US Marine Corps, US Navy and coalition partners. The system permits the user to continuously relay time, space, position information (TSPI) of the aircraft during training exercises, allowing the warfighter to train as they fight on a common platform with coalition partners.

