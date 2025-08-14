Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Contract from the United States Air Force and Foreign Military Sales Programs Through 2032

Providing high-fidelity, live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, announces the IDIQ contract award by the USAF for activities relating to the procurement, integration, deployment and sustainment of the entire P5 Combat Training Systems (P5CTS) inventory.

"Our P5CTS is designed to provide users with live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training," stated Russ Marsh, President, Cubic Defense. "The system features real-time air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons simulations and live monitoring capabilities. With the recent addition of the P5 Security Subsystem Upgrade (P5 SSU) to enable fully interoperable encrypted Time Space Position Information with Coalition 5th Generation aircraft, Cubic and its partners are continuing to invest and deliver upgrades to the P5 CTS infrastructure to preserve customer investments in authentic training."

QATAR. 11.28.2023. Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, USAF. DVIDS - Images -
Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles participate in Exercise Sky Shield.
Cubic's P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) seen under the wing.

Cubic, along with its principal subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, will be supporting all contractor activities relating to the procurement, integration, deployment, and sustainment. The P5CTS improves U.S. and coalition training used by the USAF, US Marine Corps, US Navy and coalition partners. The system permits the user to continuously relay time, space, position information (TSPI) of the aircraft during training exercises, allowing the warfighter to train as they fight on a common platform with coalition partners.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

Media Contacts:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense:
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-awarded-indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity-idiq-contract-from-the-1060359

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
