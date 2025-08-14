PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has completed the 3,000th global installation of its PPG MOONWALK® automated paint mixing system at Wren's Collision Group's facility in Auburn, Ala. Since its launch in 2019, the PPG MoonWalk system has transformed body shop operations worldwide by delivering exceptional accuracy, traceability and productivity across the automotive repair process.

"We are proud to be a part of this innovation in the automotive industry with the installation of the 3,000th PPG MoonWalk system at our newest body shop," said James Wren, owner of Wren's Collision Group, at a celebration of the milestone held in July. "With our new Auburn facility, we are looking forward to continuing to drive productivity, efficiency, and profit throughout the 19 body shops we own. We are excited to be a part of this milestone for PPG as a long-standing partner."

Leading collision centers in more than 60 countries use the PPG MoonWalk system, recognizing it for its innovation, sustainability benefits and ease of use.

Key benefits of the PPG MoonWalk system include:

Precision and accuracy: Delivers consistent paint mixing for accurate color matches, reducing costly rework.

Delivers consistent paint mixing for accurate color matches, reducing costly rework. Time savings Automates mixing to streamline prep time and allow technicians to focus on repairs and spraying.

Automates mixing to streamline prep time and allow technicians to focus on repairs and spraying. Reduced waste: Minimizes over-pouring and materials usage to lower costs and improve sustainability.

Minimizes over-pouring and materials usage to lower costs and improve sustainability. Digital integration: Connects seamlessly with the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem for efficient workflows, real-time data and inventory management.

"Wren's Collision is embracing the future of collision repair with the installation of the PPG MoonWalk system at its newest location," said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Americas. "They're advancing efficiency, accuracy and consistent quality, and we're honored to support forward-thinking customers pushing performance to the next level."

