TOKYO, Aug 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) celebrated the 140th anniversary of its founding in July 2025. To commemorate the occasion, it held a "140th Anniversary Press Conference" on July 31 at KABUTO ONE in Nihonbashi Kabutocho.Speaking at the press conference were Koichiro Tanaka, Group CEO of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd., Masakazu Tanaka, CEO of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd., and Tomoyuki Tada, COO of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. The three reflected on TANAKA's history as a leading company in the precious metals industry, from its head office in Nihonbashi Kayabacho, where the Group was founded, and highlighted its contributions to society through precious metals.Turning to the Group's future outlook, the speakers clarified plans to strategically focus on two pillars of business: retail business and industrial business. They presented TANAKA's ambidextrous management approach, which aims to achieve ultra-long-term growth leading up to the Group's 200th anniversary in 2085 and reflects TANAKA's commitment to creating present-day value while actively embracing future challenges.Contents of speakers' presentationsLooking back on the Group's 140 years of history, Group CEO Koichiro Tanaka provided an overview of its current business and presented how it has taken on new challenges and innovated. He followed with an explanation of the Group's overall future strategies and its vision for growth, and also announced a business partnership with JEPLAN, Inc., with the goals of reducing CO2 emissions from precious metal recovery processes and recycling organics. Group CEO Tanaka commented, "TANAKA, which has worked to create a circular economy in the field of precious metals, and JEPLAN, which has worked toward the same goal in the plastics field, will work together to help achieve decarbonization and create a circular society."CEO Masakazu Tanaka touched on how the retail business has changed and its current business situation, explaining what direction TANAKA would take with the products in its asset and jewelry businesses and its strategies for responding to the increasingly diverse needs of customers. He also talked about how the Group would promote more accurate knowledge about gold and raise awareness regarding gold trading through ongoing communications. During his presentation, he announced that from November 21, 2025, the names of the Group's directly-operated shops would change from GINZA TANAKA to TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS to unify its precious metals retail business.Lastly, COO Tomoyuki Tada addressed the current state and future direction of technological innovation and market expansion in industrial precious metal products, discussing in particular the Group's approach of accelerating the realization of a circular society by linking precious metal recycling and product manufacturing. He also discussed how the Group was working to build and expand its global recycling system by further deepening its collaboration with Group company Metalor Technologies SA, and emphasized the Group's commitment to building a sustainable and healthy society through its pioneering efforts in key areas such as the hydrogen economy, semiconductors, and medical fields. His presentation also introduced technology development projects aimed at creating new demand for platinum group metals and showed the Group's desire to take advantage of future growth potential.The event site also had a timeline of the Group's 140-year history, graphs of changes in gold prices released by TANAKA, exhibitions of products and services offered by the Group in the retail business segment, industrial precious metal products, and industrial precious metal technologies.To realize the TANAKA Renaissance Plan, an ultra-long-term company management plan for leading up to the Group's 200th anniversary in 2085, TANAKA will continue to promote technical and business development. Through the creation of value in emerging fields, TANAKA aims to contribute to a brighter and more sustainable future.About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending December 2024, was 846.9 billion yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250815.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.