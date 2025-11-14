

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.(MFG, MZHOF, 8411.T) has revised up its annual net income outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), the Group now expects a net profit of JPY 1.130 trillion, up 27.6% from the previous year. Mizuho Financial now anticipates annual earnings per share of JPY 453.49 against the earlier outlook of JPY 407.81 per share.



Earlier, the company was expecting an annual net income of JPY 1.020 trillion.



For the full year, the Group still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 145 per share, higher than last year's JPY 140 per share.



