



TOKYO, Dec 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA MIRAI Lab., an in-house innovation organization of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), has co-created the musical work with Sound Wellness Lab, the sound research institute of Della Co., Ltd., a long-established label known for music that supports mental and physical well-being. The series features musical works composed entirely from the sounds of precious metals such as gold (Au), silver (Ag), and platinum (Pt). The fourth release in the series, "Precious Metal Orchestra - A Musical Voyage through the Sound of Precious Metals for Christmas" became available on major music streaming services on Friday, October 31, 2025, available exclusively in Japanese.TANAKA has been advancing a transformation of its overall business toward the year 2085, the 200th anniversary of its founding, with the aim of "creating a bright future that no one has ever seen before." As part of this initiative, TANAKA established the TANAKA MIRAI Lab., an organization dedicated to driving the creation of new paradigms for a better future - from emergence to realization - and has been pursuing a wide range of research and development activities.As one of its research themes, TANAKA MIRAI Lab. has turned its focus to the "acoustic properties of precious metals". With support from Della's Sound Wellness Lab - which scientifically analyzes the physiological and psychological effects of sound on humans and produces musical works based on these insights - TANAKA MIRAI Lab. has been developing a unique series of musical compositions created solely from precious metal sounds since June 2025.The fourth collaborative musical work in the series features a Christmas theme. The piece is composed entirely of shimmering sound sources created from real precious metals performing well-known and classic Christmas melodies, delivering an 'illumination of sound' that enriches and transforms any space. The sound design was led by composer Mitsuhiro, renowned for his many acclaimed healing-music works.Going forward, we plan to further expand the range of precious metal sound sources and incorporate more diverse performance techniques, with the aim of establishing 'precious metal sound' as a new musical genre.Composer Mitsuhiro's CommentThe sound produced by pure precious metals is astonishingly clear. It extends with a pristine, unwavering purity - like the crisp air of an early winter morning - and that clarity is part of its unique appeal. In an era that values music capable of moving the heart through the power of simple, authentic sound, I hope these compositions will be enjoyed across many occasions, from celebrations such as weddings to in-store background music, or even as a musical gift accompanying something special for a loved one.Composition DetailsTrack List1. O Come, All Ye Faithful - Gold Sound2. We Wish You a Merry Christmas - Silver-Copper Sound3. Silent Night - Silver Sound4. Jingle Bells - Ensemble SoundTitle: Precious Metal Orchestra - A Musical Voyage Through the Sound of Precious Metals for ChristmasArrangement: MitsuhiroNumber of Tracks: 4Catalog Number: DLTA-8504Release Date: October 31, 2025Label: Della Co., Ltd.Streaming Link (available exclusively in Japanese): https://lnk.to/DLTA-8504Product Link (available exclusively in Japanese):https://www.della.co.jp/products/dlta-8504About the "Precious Metal Orchestra - A Musical Voyage Through the Sound of Precious Metals" ProjectThe project to create music using the sounds of precious metals began in August 2023. Leveraging TANAKA's core strengths, the team specially crafted eight types of precious metal plates - including gold (Au), silver (Ag), and platinum (Pt). Through months of prototyping and repeated recording sessions, these materials were successfully transformed into high-quality sound sources.Sound sources of various pitches were recorded by striking precious metal plates of different sizes (shown here is pure gold) mounted on the glockenspiel, which is a keyboard percussion instrument that produces sound by striking metal bars with mallets.The compositions recorded using sound sources derived from each precious metal - each possessing its own distinct tone, resonance (overtones), and even ultrasonic overtones beyond the audible range - are well-known masterpieces of classical music. These works have already been released as Vol. 1 through Vol. 3 in the unique "precious metal sound" series.Sound Wellness Lab (Dela Co., Ltd.)Della Co., Ltd. has established its own research institute, the Sound Wellness Lab, to harness the power of music in medical and wellness settings. The company scientifically analyzes the effects that elements such as the resonance, volume, and tempo of sound have on people's physiological and psychological states and continues to explore the possibilities of sound in collaboration with experts in a variety of fields.Official website: https://www.della.co.jp/Mitsuhiro's biographyGraduated in 1985 from the Department of Composition at Kunitachi College of Music. In 1991, he established the Nagano Music Institute. To date, he has released over 100 original CD albums, more than 250 arranged CD albums, and has published over 20 music books. He is also dedicated to training the next generation at Tokai University, Hachioji Music School, and Kunitachi College of Music. In addition, he is responsible for producing the relaxing music channel for Japan Airlines' in-flight entertainment.About TANAKA MIRAI Lab.TANAKA has been advancing a transformation of its overall business toward the year 2085, the 200th anniversary of its founding, with the aim of "creating a future that no one has ever seen before." As part of this initiative, TANAKA launched TANAKA MIRAI Lab, an organization to advance this transformation and create the future.TANAKA MIRAI Lab.'s mission is to envision an unseen future and realize various possibilities by conducting research derived from "kisho (precious and rare) value."Official Website: https://mirailab.tanaka.co.jp/About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.TANAKA Industrial Precious Metal Materials Portalhttps://tanaka-preciousmetals.comPress inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/Press release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20251218.pdfSource: TANAKA MIRAI Lab.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.