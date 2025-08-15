Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBW1 | ISIN: SE0009832595 | Ticker-Symbol: 86M
Frankfurt
15.08.25 | 08:05
0,086 Euro
+2,37 % +0,002
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCOAX NETWORKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCOAX NETWORKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InCoax Networks AB: InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, April - June 2025

During the period, sales were temporarily lower due to delayed order intake from Google Fiber and a slower ramp-up via Nokia. At the same time, InCoax strengthened its market position through completed deliveries, technology integration, and increased partner activity.

Financial performance

April - June 2025

  • Net sales amounted to 8,072 kSEK (19,432).
  • Operating profit (EBITA) totaled -11,357 kSEK (-6,735).
  • Profit after tax was -11,503 kSEK (-6,995), and earnings per share were -0.09 SEK (-0.06).
  • Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to -11,069 kSEK (-11,980).

January - June 2025

  • Net sales amounted to 33,697 kSEK (50,225).
  • Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to -13,816 kSEK (-2,155).
  • Profit after tax amounted to -14,006 kSEK (-2,669), and earnings per share amounted to -0.11 SEK (-0.02).
  • Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to 745 kSEK (-7,057).

Significant events during the quarter

  • InCoax wins additional order of 3.2 MSEK from the US-based Tier-1 operator.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

  • InCoax MoCA Access technology included in rollout to modernize broadband in Elberton, Georgia.

Full the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at incoax.com.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CEST on August 15, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB
jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com
+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.