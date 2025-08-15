InCoax Networks AB: InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, April - June 2025

During the period, sales were temporarily lower due to delayed order intake from Google Fiber and a slower ramp-up via Nokia. At the same time, InCoax strengthened its market position through completed deliveries, technology integration, and increased partner activity.

Financial performance

April - June 2025

Net sales amounted to 8,072 kSEK (19,432).

Operating profit (EBITA) totaled -11,357 kSEK (-6,735).

Profit after tax was -11,503 kSEK (-6,995), and earnings per share were -0.09 SEK (-0.06).

Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to -11,069 kSEK (-11,980).

January - June 2025

Net sales amounted to 33,697 kSEK (50,225).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to -13,816 kSEK (-2,155).

Profit after tax amounted to -14,006 kSEK (-2,669), and earnings per share amounted to -0.11 SEK (-0.02).

Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to 745 kSEK (-7,057).

Significant events during the quarter

InCoax wins additional order of 3.2 MSEK from the US-based Tier-1 operator.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

InCoax MoCA Access technology included in rollout to modernize broadband in Elberton, Georgia.

Full the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at incoax.com.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CEST on August 15, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com

+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.