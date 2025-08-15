Oneflow AB: Oneflow interim report Q2 2025: Lowering our cost base and expanding to North America

Press release

15 August 2025

Oneflow publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2025:

April - June 2025 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 28% to MSEK 41.5 (32.5). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 41% (35) with paying customers in 48 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -20.7 (-24.5), with an EBIT margin of -50% (-76). The quarter's EBIT includes one-off costs of MSEK 3.6 due to organizational restructuring and workforce reductions. Excluding these items, EBIT was -17.1, with a margin of -41%.

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -21.3 (-24.6).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.75 (-0.96) and diluted to SEK -0.75 (-0.96).

Total ARR YoY increased 19% to MSEK 171.2 (143.9). Net New ARR for the second quarter amounted to MSEK 6.6 (9.9).

During the quarter cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK -0.2 (-8.9).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 67.2 (54.0).

January - June 2025 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 28% to MSEK 80.7 (63.3). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 41% (34) with paying customers in 48 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -40.1 (-46.0), with an EBIT margin of -50% (-73). The period's EBIT includes one-off costs of MSEK 3.6 due to organizational restructuring and workforce reductions. Excluding these items, EBIT was -36.5, with a margin of -45%.

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -40.5 (-45.9).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.43 (-1.82) and diluted to SEK -1.43 (-1.82).

Total ARR YoY increased 19% to MSEK 171.2 (143.9). Net New ARR for the first half year amounted to MSEK 12.2 (22.3).

Cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK -4.3 (-16.4).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 67.2 (54.0).

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, comments:

"At the end of the second quarter, our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached MSEK 171.2, representing a 19% increase compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, our ARR was negatively impacted by MSEK 2.6 due to currency fluctuations. Net New ARR for the quarter amounted to MSEK 6.6, compared to MSEK 9.9 in the second quarter last year. We have additionally signed contracts for MSEK 8.1 that will be recognised after the quarter.

The primary factors behind our slower growth trend remain consistent: limited expansion sales among existing customers and slightly elevated churn. Our Gross and Net Retention Rates stood at 87.1% (90.8) and 96.7% (107.8) respectively at the end of the quarter. While we are actively strengthening our product strategy, market positioning, and go-to-market execution, we believe that the broader market climate continues to be the most significant limiting factor - a challenge faced by many software companies today.

That said, we remain confident in the strength of our platform and the quality of our team. Oneflow continues to offer one of the most advanced and comprehensive contract management solutions on the market, and we are well-positioned to adapt and evolve. Our focus remains on long-term, sustainable progress - we are not chasing short-term wins, but building with intent and resilience.

During the second quarter, we restructured parts of our organization as part of our ongoing efforts to build a highly efficient operation. This reorganization resulted in a headcount reduction (with some still in transition) and a one-time cost of MSEK 3.6, which was recognized during the quarter. These changes streamline our operations and position us to enter the third quarter with a clean slate. Responsibilities have been redistributed internally, and we do not expect these changes to negatively impact our sales or overall performance.

Our EBIT margin improved to -49.9%, compared to -75.6% in the second quarter last year. EBIT losses for the quarter were MSEK -20.7, or MSEK -17.1 when adjusted for one-time items, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -41.2%. We remain confident in our outlook and expect a significant EBIT improvement in the second half of 2025.

As announced on June 23 and approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 9, Oneflow is expanding into North America through a strategic, low-risk initiative. In partnership with board members Lars Appelstål and Bengt Nilsson, who will jointly invest approximately MSEK 15 into the venture, we are forming a new reseller company - Oneflow North America. Oneflow AB will initially hold a 20% stake, with an option to acquire the remaining 80% on favorable terms (see pages 12-13 for full details). This move marks a significant milestone in our global growth journey and provides substantial upside with minimal financial exposure.

Our long-term ambition remains to surpass 30% ARR growth while achieving profitability within our existing funding. However, as outlined in our first quarter interim report, we recognize that reaching profitability must take priority in the current environment. This means we will temporarily deprioritize aggressive growth targets until we've established a sustainable, profitable foundation - which remains our primary focus and commitment.

Say contract, think Oneflow!"

