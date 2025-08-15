RISMA Systems A/S: RISMA Systems A/S announces approval of request to remove shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

RISMA Systems A/S | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Company Announcement No. 24-2025

Copenhagen, 15 August, 2025

Approval of request to remove shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

RISMA Systems A/S ("RISMA") announced in company announcement no. 12-2025 of 14 August 2025 that a request to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") had been submitted regarding the removal from trading of RISMA's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark.

RISMA hereby announces that Nasdaq Copenhagen today has approved the request to remove RISMA's shares from trading based on the simplified procedure pursuant to rule 2.6(c)(i) of supplement D to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares dated 1 April 2025, as Thor Opco ApS (a company controlled by Triple Private Equity) ("Triple") now holds more than 90% of the shares and the voting rights in RISMA.

Nasdaq has confirmed that the last day of trading of RISMA's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark will be 18 August 2025.

Compulsory redemption

As mentioned in the previous company announcement, Triple will initiate a compulsory redemption of all remaining minority shareholders in RISMA by separate notice, expectedly on or around 19 August 2025, where the shareholders will be requested to transfer their remaining shares in RISMA to Triple Private Equity within a four-week notice period for DKK 10.23 per share. Such notice will be made available through the IT system of the Danish Business Authority.

Certified Adviser for RISMA

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Head of Advisory

Phone: +45 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B 2., 1260 Copenhagen C, Denmark

Contact information

RISMA:

Lars Nybro Munksgaard, CEO & Founder

Mobile (+45) 31 48 11 00

e-mail: lnm@rismasystems.com

RISMA Systems A/S

Ejby Industrivej 34-38, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark

About RISMA Systems A/S

RISMA is a leading SaaS company helping organizations structure, handle, and document their efforts across the business-critical areas of Governance, Risk, and Compliance. RISMA's unique and user-friendly GRC suite makes cross-organizational collaboration easy to demonstrate and report on regulations and standards such as GDPR & Privacy, ISMS, Risk Management, Financial Controls, ESG and sustainability - and much more. RISMA is listed on Nasdaq First North with a mission to become a leading GRC platform for medium and enterprise businesses and organizations.

About Triple Private Equity

Established in 2023, Triple Private Equity is a buy-out-focused private equity firm with offices in London and Copenhagen and EUR 340m in AUM. Triple Private Equity specialises in supporting and scaling mission-critical SME B2B software and data companies operating in Financial Infrastructure, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). Triple Private Equity invests in high-quality SMEs located in the UK and Northern Europe - regions characterised by strong academic ecosystems, deep technical talent pools, innovation-friendly policies, and robust access to key markets. Triple Private Equity's investment strategy is centred around the "3 T's": strong commercial Traction, scalable Technology, and leading Talent. www.triple.pe.