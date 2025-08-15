RISMA Systems A/S: Resolutions of extraordinary general meeting of RISMA Systems A/S

RISMA Systems A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Company Announcement No. 25-2025

Copenhagen, 15 August, 2025

Today, an extraordinary general meeting of RISMA Systems A/S ("RISMA") was held with the following agenda:

Election of new members to the board of directors. Authorization to register adopted proposals

Re item 1

The following individuals were elected as new members of the board of directors:

Anders Brejner

Mads Hansen

Lars Nybro Munksgaard

The elected board members replace all current members of the board of directors who have resigned from the board of directors as of today's date.

Re item 2

The chair of the general meeting was authorized (with full right of substitution) to register the resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meeting.

Subsequently, the board of directors has constituted itself with Anders Brejner as chairman.

Certified Adviser for RISMA

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille F. Andersen

Head of Advisory

Phone: +45 30 93 18 87

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B 2., 1260 Copenhagen C, Denmark

Contact information

RISMA:

Lars Nybro Munksgaard, CEO & Founder

Mobile (+45) 31 48 11 00

e-mail: lnm@rismasystems.com

RISMA Systems A/S

Ejby Industrivej 34-38, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark

