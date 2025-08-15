Anzeige
Freitag, 15.08.2025
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
WKN: A3CMHK | ISIN: DK0061534377
Stuttgart
15.08.25 | 07:42
1,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2025 17:20 Uhr
RISMA Systems A/S: Resolutions of extraordinary general meeting of RISMA Systems A/S

RISMA Systems A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Company Announcement No. 25-2025

Copenhagen, 15 August, 2025

Today, an extraordinary general meeting of RISMA Systems A/S ("RISMA") was held with the following agenda:

  1. Election of new members to the board of directors.
  2. Authorization to register adopted proposals

Re item 1

The following individuals were elected as new members of the board of directors:

  • Anders Brejner
  • Mads Hansen
  • Lars Nybro Munksgaard

The elected board members replace all current members of the board of directors who have resigned from the board of directors as of today's date.

Re item 2

The chair of the general meeting was authorized (with full right of substitution) to register the resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meeting.

Subsequently, the board of directors has constituted itself with Anders Brejner as chairman.

Certified Adviser for RISMA
HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
Head of Advisory
Phone: +45 30 93 18 87
E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk
Bredgade 23B 2., 1260 Copenhagen C, Denmark

Contact information

RISMA:
Lars Nybro Munksgaard, CEO & Founder
Mobile (+45) 31 48 11 00
e-mail: lnm@rismasystems.com
RISMA Systems A/S
Ejby Industrivej 34-38, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark

About RISMA Systems A/S

RISMA is a leading SaaS company helping organizations structure, handle, and document their efforts across the business-critical areas of Governance, Risk, and Compliance. RISMA's unique and user-friendly GRC suite makes cross-organizational collaboration easy to demonstrate and report on regulations and standards such as GDPR & Privacy, ISMS, Risk Management, Financial Controls, ESG and sustainability - and much more. RISMA is listed on Nasdaq First North with a mission to become a leading GRC platform for medium and enterprise businesses and organizations.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
