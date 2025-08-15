RISMA Systems A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 14 August 2025. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 18 August 2025.

Triple Private Equity expects on 19 August 2025 to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in RISMA Systems pursuant to Sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act.

ISIN: DK0061534377 Name: RISMA Systems Number of shares (of DKK 0.1): 22,418,520 shares (2,241,852 DKK) CBR No.: 32769713 ICB: 1010 Short name: RISMA Orderbook ID: 218368

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66