

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca announced the launch of FluMist Home, an at-home delivery service for FLUMIST (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal). This marks a major milestone in public health, as FLUMIST becomes the first and only FDA-approved seasonal influenza vaccine that can be self-administered by adults aged 18 to 49, or administered by a parent or caregiver to children aged 2 to 17. FluMist Home offers a convenient, household-based option for flu prevention, aiming to increase accessibility and uptake of seasonal flu vaccination across the U.S.



For the 2025-26 flu season, FluMist Home will be available in 34 states covering about 80% of the eligible population.



FLUMIST is a vaccine that is sprayed into the nose to help protect against influenza in people ages 2 through 49 years. FLUMIST may not prevent influenza in everyone who gets vaccinated.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News