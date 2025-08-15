SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q2, 2025

Second quarter

- Net sales amounted to SEK 1,5 (2,8) million

- EBITDA amounted to SEK -2,7 (-3,7) million

- EBIT amounted to SEK -8,1 (-11,3) million

- EBT amounted to SEK -8,9 (93,9) million

- SpectrumOne announces offer to its shareholders to acquire shares in subsidiary Qbim AB

- SpectrumOne committed to make a strategic investment of USD 2 million in Health Impact Alliance and broaden its footprint in connected-health data

Dear Shareholders,

As we wrap up the second quarter of 2025, I want to provide an update on our progress, our challenges, and our next steps. The quarter has been a mix of encouraging developments in some areas and continued headwinds in others.

Investment in HIA

Our strategic investment in Health Impact Alliance (HIA) is showing strong early results. Their market traction and execution are encouraging, and we expect to provide more comprehensive updates shortly. This investment aligns well with our long-term strategy of holding positions in high-potential technology companies with scalable, recurring-revenue models.

Qbim/Q-Sales Listing

The planned listing of QBIM/Q-Sales is progressing according to plan, with execution scheduled for late September 2025. SpectrumOne intends to inject SEK 10 million into Qbim from the proceeds of the ongoing purchase rights issue. Depending on the outcome of an external valuation-set to be published soon-we expect to own up to 30% of Qbim following the listing. This listing marks a significant milestone for both SpectrumOne and QBIM, positioning the company for an independent growth journey while allowing SpectrumOne to retain meaningful strategic influence.

PRISM Rollout

Our PRISM platform continues to face operational delays and challenges with partner rollouts. Despite strong relationships with D&B and Tietoevry, momentum has been slower than anticipated. That said, we expect activity to pick up as the new commercial season begins, and we remain engaged with key prospects. Several potential opportunities are being nurtured, and we will continue to work toward converting these into signed deals in the coming months.

Financial Position & Strategic Direction

SpectrumOne maintains a solid balance sheet, providing stability as we execute our plans and navigate temporary setbacks. We are committed to allocating capital in ways that maximize shareholder value-whether through scaling our SaaS operations, supporting portfolio companies like QBIM, or advancing other holdings such as Enio and Observit toward their next growth milestones.

Looking Ahead

The second half of 2025 will be an important period. The Qbim listing, potential progress in PRISM sales, further developments from HIA, and continued performance improvements from our other holdings, including Eniro and Observit, will shape our trajectory. While we recognize the challenges that remain, our team is focused, resilient, and committed to delivering on our vision for sustainable, long-term value creation.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our employees, partners, and shareholders for their ongoing trust and support as we advance into the next phase of our journey.

Sincerely,

Stephen Karl Ranson

Chief Executive Officer, SpectrChief Executive Officer, SpectrumOne

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person's auspices, for publication on August 15, 2025 at 5.45 p.m. CET.

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered in a SaaS online service shipping with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries. Enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science supporting business analysis, strategy, and growth. All of which can be enabled the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development located in Norway, Finland and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.