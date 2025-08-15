Gray Media Promotes Bob Kroeger to Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has promoted Bob Kroeger Chief Technology Officer for the company, effective immediately. Bob has served as Chief Information Officer for both Gray and Raycom Media. He succeeds David Burke, who retired on July 31 and will continue advising Gray through the end of the year.

"We are thrilled to elevate Bob Kroeger to Chief Technology Officer of Gray Media," said Gray's President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney. "He has a wealth of experience, and is highly respected by our employees, and across the industry. Bob has big shoes to fill with the departure of David Burke, but we are thrilled to have someone of his caliber step up to our CTO role."

Bob Kroeger is an accomplished broadcast CIO and technology executive with over 32 years of leadership in television broadcast engineering and information technology. His career has spanned executive roles across major broadcast groups, including Vice President and CIO positions at Gray Media and Raycom Media, and technology leadership at WSMV (NBC) Nashville, WOIO/WUAB (CBS/CW) Cleveland, and WXIX (FOX) Cincinnati.

Throughout his career, Bob has overseen multi-site IT and broadcast engineering operations and supported enterprise-wide technology initiatives-from cloud migration and software rollouts to new infrastructure deployments. His technical expertise includes IT strategy, enterprise security, broadcast system management, datacenter operations, and emerging technologies. Bob holds degrees from Northern Kentucky University, and the University of Cincinnati.

