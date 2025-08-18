Regency Silver Corp. Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement To $2.5m Led by Centurion One Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company",TSXV-RSMX)(OTCQB-RSMXF) has upsized its previously announced (August 7) best efforts brokered private placement led by Centurion One Capital Corp. (the "Lead Agent") as lead agent and sole bookrunner due to strong investor demand. Under the amended terms, the Company will issue 50,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company at $0.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each, whole Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein).

"We were very pleased to see such strong investor demand for this offering. The proceeds will allow us to continue unlocking the value of our exciting Dios Padre project in Mexico," commented Bruce Bragagnolo, chief executive officer of Regency Silver.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for drilling on the Company's Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico and general working capital purposes.

The proposed drill program is a follow up to two successful drill programs at Dios Padre. Previous drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14. The Dios Padre, High-sulphidation gold project is part of the late Cretaceous to early Paleogene Laramide magmatic arc and associated porphyry Cu-Au deposits that span from New Mexico southwards into Sinaloa, Mexico (e.g. Buenavista del Cobre, La Caridad, Orisyvo). A new gold system of its style in the region, the property remains largely untested for additional gold, silver and Cu-Au porphyry style mineralization. (See previous news releases of the Company dated July 19, 2024 and November 2, 2023.)

It is anticipated that certain insiders of the Company, the Lead Agent and certain affiliates may acquire Units in the Offering in amounts up to approximately 25% of the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects such participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Offering is expected to close on or around August 22, 2025 or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Lead Agent (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

The Units to be issued will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States mutually agreed by the Company and the Lead Agent provided it is understood that no prospectus filing, registration or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman

Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

(604) 417-9517

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Their team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. It takes a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with its clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, the closing date of the Offering, and insider and the Lead Agent participation in the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

