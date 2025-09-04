Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4 Million Brokered Private Placement Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option Led by Centurion One Capital

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company"), (TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced and upsized private placement (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). A total of 40,000,000 Units, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option were sold under the Offering at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000. The Offering was led by Centurion One Capital Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "Regency is very pleased in closing this oversubscribed financing as the proceeds will allow us to continue to illustrate the size, scale and potential of our Dios Padre Project. This new capital will allow us to continue with our drilling in order to add shareholder value by advancing our understanding of the scale of the mineralization at Dios Padre. Regency is fully permitted for drilling and the drill is scheduled to arrive on site by the third week of September to drill along strike from our last drill hole, Hole REG-23-21, which assayed 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold ."

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 at any time on or before August 29, 2027.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for drilling on the Company's Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash commission of $320,000 and issued 3,200,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Unit at the Issue Price at any time on or before August 29, 2027.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending December 30, 2025.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering, acquiring an aggregate of 3,620,000 Units on the same basis as other subscribers. The participation in the Offering by insiders of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions in MI 61-101 from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements. The Company relied on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units nor the fair market value of the consideration paid for the Units, insofar as it involves the related parties, is more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Offering was unanimously approved by the Company's board of directors. As the material change report relating to the completion of the Offering will be filed on SEDAR+ less than 21 days before the completion of the Offering, there is a requirement under MI 61-101 to explain why the shorter period is reasonable or necessary in the circumstances. In the Company's view, the shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances because the related parties and the Company wished to complete the Offering in a fashion that resulted in the invested funds being received directly by the Company in a timely manner such that the funds could be accessed immediately by the Company to advance its ongoing exploration activities.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO and Executive Chairman

Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

(604) 417-9517

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit www.regency-silver.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Their team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. It takes a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with its clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/regency-silver-announces-closing-of-oversubscribed-4-million-brokered-private-pla-1068670