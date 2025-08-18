The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
The Diverse Income Trust plc
18thAugust 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 15thAugust 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
15th August 2025 110.93 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 108.38 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
