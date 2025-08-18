Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Announces Private Placement As B2gold Exercises Participation Right

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX-V:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) ( the "Company" or "Snowline" ) is pleased to report that following the offering announced on August 14, 2025, existing shareholder B2Gold Corp. (" B2Gold ") (TSX:BTO)(NYSE American:BTG)(NSX:B2G) will maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company via a concurrent non-brokered private placement of up to 1,123,194 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $9.00 per Common Share for additional gross proceeds of up to C$10,108,746 (the " Private Placement ").

"This is further endorsement from our strategic shareholder, B2Gold, as they maintain their 9.9% stake in Snowline amidst a backdrop of robust demand," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "We appreciate B2Gold's continued support and recognition of the value and growth potential of our Valley gold deposit and Yukon mineral portfolio."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to advance the Company's projects in the Yukon Territory, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about September 4, 2025 or such other date as agreed between the Company and B2Gold, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km 2 ). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open MRE of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au Measured and Indicated (in 204.0 million tonnes) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold Inferred at 0.62 g/t Au (in 44.5 million tonnes) [1] , with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Results of a preliminary economic assessment("PEA") of Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated July 30, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

[1] Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

