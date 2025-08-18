Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) ("Pacifica" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Hsia to the Board of Directors and has released the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Appointment of Sophie Hsia as Director

Ms. Hsia brings over 20 years of legal experience, including private practice at top Canadian law firms, and as a mining industry executive overseeing corporate, regulatory, governance, litigation, and risk management. Since early 2024, Ms. Hsia has served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Imperial Metals Corporation, having previously held the position of General Counsel and Vice President Risk from 2014 and 2019. From 2019 to 2023, Ms. Hsia served as General Counsel for First Majestic Silver Corp., an international mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. Ms. Hsia holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Civil Law with Distinction from McGill University, and a Master of Laws in International Environmental Law with Highest Honors from George Washington University.

"We are delighted to welcome Sophie to the Board as her extensive legal expertise and mining industry experience, particularly in Mexico, will greatly support our strategic objectives," stated Todd Anthony, CEO of Pacifica Silver. "Moreover, Sophie brings unparalleled insight into corporate governance, regulatory affairs, risk management, and a deep understanding of international law, which will ensure that Pacifica Silver is governed with exceptional precision, integrity and strategic excellence."

AGM Results

The Company held its AGM on August 15, 2025, at its offices in Vancouver, B.C. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forward before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees, the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and the new stock option plan. These resolutions were set out in the notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated July 16, 2025, and are available on the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Pacifica is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

For more information please contact:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting potential for new high-grade discoveries at the Claudia Project. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although Roberto believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because Pacifica can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262774

SOURCE: Pacifica Silver Corp.