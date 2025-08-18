NEO Battery Materials Ltd.: NEO Battery Materials Initiates Defence & Industrial Drone Battery Cell Development Program for High-Performance Solutions

Initiated High-Performance Battery Cell Development Program for Defence & Industrial Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Resolving Primary Performance Limitation in Drones, Batteries, via Leveraging Proprietary Silicon Battery Materials, P-200 & P-300N

To Deliver Pouch-Type, Silicon-Enhanced Battery Cells with (i) Longer Flight Time, (ii) Heavier Payloads, and (iii) Reliable Operations Expects to Offer Industry-Leading Drone Battery Performance with Low Costs

Growing Need for Advanced Drone Battery Solutions from Industry Expansion & Government Funding





TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost silicon battery materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries, is pleased to initiate a new development program for high-performance lithium-ion batteries tailored for the growing drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry. The project leverages NEO's proprietary silicon battery materials, NBMSiDE® P-200 and P-300N, to resolve the primary limitation in drone technology - battery performance.

The global drone and UAV market continues to expand across tactical defence, commercial delivery, precision agriculture, and emergency response. Despite the increasing operational demands of drones, battery performance remains the primary constraint, limiting flight time, payload capacity, and mission capability. Through this high-performance development program, NEO will deliver end-to-end battery solutions with (i) high capacity, (ii) high power output, and (iii) fast charging with reliable safety to address the demanding needs of drone and UAV manufacturers.

NEO's pouch-type lithium-ion battery cells are under development, leveraging the Company's advanced silicon anode materials combined with a complex battery design fit for advanced drone systems. Two distinct battery solutions will be designed and commercialized:

One incorporating the P-200 series for short-duration, ultra-high-capacity "one-time use" or tactical drones for defence and military applications Another using the new P-300N series for long-range, heavy-duty logistics, surveillance, and agricultural drones/UAVs requiring extended cycle life and operational range





Picture of NEO's High-Performance, Pouch-Type Lithium-Ion Batteries Under Development for Drone & UAV Applications

Due to industry-leading capacities of 2,500 mAh/g for P-200 and 2,000 mAh/g for P-300N, both products are expected to offer performance levels that exceed conventional drone batteries while maintaining low costs. The Company's initiative builds on recent technical successes, patent advancements, and new engineering expertise in battery manufacturing, positioning NEO to enter synergistic downstream segments.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO, commented, "Due to an increase in global defence spending and a heightened emphasis on operational efficiencies, these macroeconomic trends are driving demand for higher-performance batteries in advanced surveillance technologies and unmanned systems (UAS). This aligns closely with the capabilities of NEO's silicon-enhanced batteries."

"At the same time, there is clear diversification away from the dependence on Chinese-sourced batteries in critical drone systems in defence. NEO's battery development initiative will provide a timely, domestically sourced option that offers both performance advantages and supply chain security," added Mr. Huh. "To enter the high-performance drone battery market, we will first target local Korean manufacturers and partner with U.S. firms to secure government grants provided by the Department of Defence and the Department of Homeland Security."

Dr. J.S. Jeoung, SVP of Cell Development, expressed, "New advanced drone/UAV technologies require new battery designs, materials, and performance. Especially for defence drones, there is a critical need for battery manufacturers or foundries that can customize battery designs and shapes for different drone/UAV bodies. With our battery components manufacturing capability, we aim to become an end-to-end battery platform solution provider for the end-users."

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

