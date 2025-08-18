

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA (IQV) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) Monday announced global clinical and commercial partnerships and the complete resolution of all pending legal disputes.



Under the terms of the long-term agreement, customers can use software, data, technology, and service offerings from Veeva and IQVIA together in a simple and efficient way.



'We are committed to supporting frictionless product and services integration with IQVIA for the benefit of our joint customers and the industry overall,' said Veeva founder and CEO Peter Gassner. 'I am excited about the potential for our clinical and commercial partnerships to create significant value for our shared customers.'



'IQVIA and Veeva's partnerships bring together best-in-class capabilities in information, AI, technology, and services for our shared clients,' said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. 'This will enable IQVIA customers on Veeva platforms to accelerate clinical development, bring treatments to market more efficiently, and improve access to innovations for patients.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News