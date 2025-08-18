Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded U.S. Army Program Executive Officer, Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, Synthetic Training Environment Live Training Systems Mortars Rapid Fielding Contract

Advancing Cubic's 60mm and 81mm LTS-Mortar systems from prototype to rapid fielding of indirect fire capabilities in the live training environment

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Cubic Defense has been awarded a three-year Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) contract to support U.S. Army PEO STRI programs. The contract provides engineering and manufacturing of 60mm and 81mm mortar Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS) training systems under the STE Increment 1 rapid fielding to the U.S. Army's Continental United States (CONUS)-based combat training centers, the National Training Center (NTC) and Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC).

"Cubic's LTS-Mortar system is a great example of a training capability originating from our United Kingdom team and refined under the STE LTS Indirect Fire OTA, rapidly progressing to an initial production level that will have a direct impact on training readiness," commented Alicia Combs, Cubic's Ground Training Vice President and General Manager. "Mortar teams will finally be able to employ mortar systems in a manner consistent with live fire Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTP), while delivering realistic battlefield effects downrange to the Force-on-Force (FoF) training environment, creating a more realistic and immersive training environment."

Photo courtesy PEO STRI, U.S. Army. 60mm and 81mm Mortar Training System. Cubic's STE-LTS Mortar systems provide realistic replication of indirect fire weapon systems and their effects.

The LTS-Mortar system began as a prototype under the U.S. Army's STE LTS FoF Focus Area 2 (Indirect Fires) OTA awarded in 2021. The system was advanced through multiple engineering integration events, Soldier Touch Points (STPs), and with iterative subject matter expert reviews and feedback sessions. The solution provides commanders, battle staff, mortar sections, and supported training units the ability to conduct real-time execution of fire missions, closing a training gap, bringing to bear the effects of indirect fires systems in training and Unified Land Operations.

