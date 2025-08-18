Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to report positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration program at the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, located in Durango, Mexico. The ongoing exploration program was designed to explore for new veins, expand the Mineral Resources, and upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources.

"The 2025 exploration results at San Dimas continue to reinforce its position as a high-quality asset within First Majestic's portfolio of operating mines," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "We are realizing strong results from numerous veins at San Dimas near-mine extensions at Elia, Sinaloa, Roberta, and Santa Teresa, and we are excited by the new high-grade silver and gold intercept of the Coronado vein in the West Block. Extensions of historically mined areas remain untested by modern methods, and this speaks to the untapped potential of the district. These new results confirm our view that San Dimas has significant growth opportunities and remains a cornerstone asset for our long-term growth strategy."

KEY DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Exploration drilling intersected significant gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") mineralization in multiple veins across the San Dimas property. A selection of significant drill hole intersections from these veins, namely the Sinaloa-Elia vein, the Roberta vein, the Santa Teresa vein, and the Coronado vein (Figure 1), are highlighted in Table 1 below:

Table 1: Summary of Significant Gold and Silver Drill Hole Intercept Highlights

Drillhole Target Significant Intercept From (m) To (m) True Length (m) Metal Grades ELI25X-1 Elia 273.60 279.15 3.57 15.93 g/t Au and 1,112 g/t Ag SIN25X-5 Sinaloa 172.40 178.10 5.17 7.66g/t Au and 495 g/t Ag SJE25-4 Jessica 21.75 25.55 3.20 7.86g/t Au and 193 g/t Ag ELI25X-17 Elia 312.10 313.40 1.06 23.70 g/t Au and 578 g/t Ag STE25X-20 Santa Teresa 220.10 224.25 2.53 9.65 g/t Au and 121 g/t Ag ROT25X-10 Roberta 218.75 220.55 1.52 6.40 g/t Au and 472 g/t Ag COR25X-2 Coronado 752.60 754.75 2.12 2.59 g/t Au and 327 g/t Ag





Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map

Sinaloa-Elia Veins

Drilling at the historic Sinaloa-Elia veins cut multiple intercepts with high-grade gold and silver mineralization. The drill holes expand the known mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resources and confirm the presence of mineralization below historically mined areas along the Sinaloa vein and to the east of the Elia vein (Figure 2). Additional drill holes successfully converted Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources effectively de-risking mineralization for near-term mining. Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the vein intersections include:

ELI25X-1: 3.57 metres ("m") at 15.93 g/t Au and 1,112 g/t Ag;

3.57 metres ("m") at 15.93 g/t Au and 1,112 g/t Ag; SIN25X-5: 5.17 m at 7.66 g/t Au and 495 g/t Ag;

5.17 m at 7.66 g/t Au and 495 g/t Ag; ELI25X-17: 1.06 m at 23.70 g/t Au and 578 g/t Ag; and

1.06 m at 23.70 g/t Au and 578 g/t Ag; and SIN25X-9: 2.12 m at 8.38 g/t Au and 242 g/t Ag.

Roberta Vein

The Roberta vein is one of the largest past producing veins at San Dimas, and expansionary drilling of the vein explored untested up-dip mineralization continuity outside current Inferred Mineral Resources (Figure 3). Several drillholes yielded significant results, and select assay grades and true width intersections include:

ROT25X-10: 1.52 m at 6.40 g/t Au and 472 g/t Ag;

1.52 m at 6.40 g/t Au and 472 g/t Ag; ROT25X-12: 3.78 m at 1.66 g/t Au and 168 g/t Ag; and

3.78 m at 1.66 g/t Au and 168 g/t Ag; and ROT25X-7: 0.77 m at 7.37 g/t Au and 689 g/t Ag.

Santa Teresa Vein

Expansionary drilling to the west of the historic Santa Teresa vein in the Western Block has returned encouraging results along strike, approximately 170 m east of historic mining. The vein projection remains open to the east for ~600 m (Figure 4). Select assay grades and true width vein intersections include:

STE25X-20: 2.53 m at 9.65 g/t Au and 121 g/t Ag;

2.53 m at 9.65 g/t Au and 121 g/t Ag; STE25X-9: 3.38 m at 2.44 g/t Au and 120 g/t Ag; and

3.38 m at 2.44 g/t Au and 120 g/t Ag; and STE25X-6: 1.01 m at 6.79 g/t Au and 463 g/t Ag.

Coronado Vein

The region north of the Santa Teresa vein, within the West Block, is a significant new gold and silver target on the property. The Coronado vein, which trends sub-parallel to the Santa Terea vein, is unexplored by modern methods and represents an important opportunity to identify new Mineral Resources in this area. Early drilling to test the Coronado target in 2025 intersected high-grade gold and silver mineralization and the trend remains open for approximately 1 kilometre to the west (Figure 5). The high-grade true width drill hole intersection includes:

COR25X-2: 2.12 m at 2.59 g/t Au and 327 g/t Ag.





Figure 2: Sinaloa and Elia Veins, Vertical Section. Looking North

Figure 3: Roberta Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North

Figure 4: Santa Teresa Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North

Figure 5: Coronado Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North

Table 2: Summary of Significant Gold and Silver Drill Hole Intercepts at San Dimas

Drillhole Target Target Type Significant Intercept From

(m) Length

(m) True length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Ag Eq

(g/t) SIN24_135 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 387.15 1.30 0.75 4.24 266 626 Include 1 Resource conversion 387.15 0.45 0.26 6.63 450 1014 Include 2 Resource conversion 388.15 0.30 0.17 8.22 474 1173 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 396.10 1.40 0.75 9.94 546 1391 Include 1 Resource conversion 397.00 1.10 0.55 12.14 658 1689 SIN24_136 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 386.60 0.95 0.70 1.04 129 217 SIN25_139 Sinaloa-Elia Resource addition 475.60 0.95 0.78 3.34 259 543 SIN25X-1 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 193.90 1.35 0.95 5.35 302 757 Include 1 Resource conversion 194.45 0.80 0.57 5.95 328 833 SIN25X_3 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 67.80 1.25 0.96 2.15 188 371 SIN25X-4 Sinaloa-Elia Resource addition 407.80 1.05 0.89 7.77 357 1017 SIN25X-5 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 172.40 5.70 5.17 7.66 495 1146 Include 1 Resource conversion 172.95 0.35 0.32 11.75 973 1972 Include 2 Resource conversion 174.00 0.70 0.63 7.60 686 1332 Include 3 Resource conversion 176.35 1.75 1.59 13.07 762 1873 SIN25X-9 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 462.95 3.00 2.12 8.38 282 994 Include 1 Resource conversion 462.95 2.40 1.70 9.53 325 1135 Vein Resource conversion 488.65 0.90 0.69 7.88 266 936 SIN25X-12 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 369.10 0.85 0.77 4.10 182 531 SIN25X-13 Sinaloa-Elia Resource addition 507.60 1.40 0.80 8.39 504 1217 Include 1 Resource addition 508.20 0.80 0.46 11.42 646 1616 EL24_287 HW Vein Resource conversion 148.00 1.70 1.20 3.89 218 549 Include 1 Resource conversion 148.00 0.85 0.60 6.22 310 839 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 244.55 0.95 0.82 11.08 874 1816 EL25_297 HW Vein Resource addition 139.30 1.15 1.00 3.12 118 383 ELI25X-1 Vein Resource addition 2.30 1.65 1.00 2.17 148 332 HW Vein Resource addition 173.60 2.20 1.75 4.38 226 598 Include 1 Resource addition 174.60 1.20 0.85 5.38 333 790 Sinaloa-Elia Resource addition 273.60 5.55 3.57 15.93 1112 2466 Include 1 Resource addition 273.60 1.65 1.06 11.32 823 1785 Include 2 Resource addition 276.00 0.40 0.26 27.50 2218 4555 Include 3 Resource addition 277.00 2.15 1.38 25.97 1727 3935 FW Vein Resource addition 288.05 1.55 1.05 3.34 238 522 FW Vein Resource addition 297.10 1.45 1.15 6.11 219 738 Include 1 Resource addition 297.90 0.65 0.52 6.40 292 836 ELI25X-2 Sinaloa-Elia Resource addition 406.75 1.15 0.74 6.51 575 1128 ELI25X-4 HW Vein Resource addition 160.75 0.80 0.70 3.55 183 485 ELI25X-17 HW Vein Resource addition 185.80 5.00 2.35 4.67 289 687 Include 1 Resource addition 185.80 3.60 1.69 5.71 361 846 Sinaloa-Elia Resource addition 312.10 1.30 1.06 23.70 578 2593 Include 1 Resource addition 312.10 0.70 0.57 42.50 994 4607 ELI25X-22 Sinaloa-Elia Resource addition 313.00 1.80 1.03 8.65 387 1122 Include 1 Resource addition 313.00 0.70 0.40 19.69 809 2482 ELI25X-23 Sinaloa-Elia Resource addition 395.60 1.00 0.82 7.87 892 1560 ELI25X-24 HW Vein Resource conversion 452.20 7.60 3.80 3.27 151 429 Include 1 Resource conversion 452.20 0.80 0.40 9.30 208 999 Sinaloa-Elia Resource conversion 469.20 2.75 1.67 4.77 321 726 Include 1 Resource conversion 470.90 1.05 0.64 6.18 440 965 STE25X-4 Santa Teresa Resource addition 78.80 1.00 0.87 1.57 107 240 Santa Teresa Resource addition 82.85 1.30 1.10 1.71 118 263 STE25X-5 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 227.45 1.60 1.31 3.90 66 397 STE25X-6 Santa Teresa Resource addition 96.95 1.50 1.01 6.79 463 1040 Include 1 Resource addition 96.95 0.70 0.49 13.10 867 1980 Santa Teresa Resource addition 100.05 1.25 0.88 1.59 106 241 STE25X-7 Santa Teresa Resource addition 172.75 1.05 0.74 1.83 217 373 STE25X-9 Santa Teresa Resource addition 268.00 3.90 3.38 2.44 120 327 Santa Teresa Resource addition 276.35 2.50 2.17 2.44 78 285 STE25X-10 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 161.10 1.35 1.17 2.43 67 274 STE25X-11 Santa Teresa Resource addition 279.55 3.90 2.24 2.83 6 247 STE25X-12 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 163.70 0.90 0.78 2.94 258 508 STE25X-14 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 198.65 1.65 1.43 1.97 170 338 STE25X-15 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 252.80 0.80 0.70 5.94 9 514 STE25X-20 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 209.70 2.35 1.73 3.59 42 347 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 220.10 4.15 2.53 9.65 121 941 Include 1 Resource conversion 221.25 3.00 1.85 12.00 160 1180 STE25X-21 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 172.00 0.95 0.73 3.40 433 722 STE25X-23 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 271.35 4.10 2.90 4.66 7 403 Include 1 Resource conversion 274.30 0.55 0.39 8.28 12 716 STE25X-25 Santa Teresa Resource conversion 167.35 2.95 1.90 2.81 159 399 ROT25X-2 HW Roberta Resource addition 248.65 1.20 0.77 1.43 107 229 ROT25X-5 Roberta Resource conversion 187.35 1.25 1.08 1.34 256 370 ROT25X-6 Roberta Resource addition 831.25 0.75 0.70 1.17 175 275 ROT25X-7 Roberta Resource addition 231.95 1.00 0.77 7.37 689 1316 ROT25X-9 Roberta Resource addition 228.95 1.60 1.03 1.61 129 266 ROT25X-10 Roberta Resource addition 218.75 1.80 1.52 6.40 472 1016 Include 1 Resource addition 218.75 0.90 0.76 9.68 693 1516 Roberta Resource addition 224.15 0.95 0.80 2.20 170 357 ROT25X-12 Roberta Resource addition 231.65 5.35 3.78 1.66 168 309 Include 1 Resource addition 236.30 0.70 0.49 4.78 489 895 COR25X-2 Carme Escobosa Resource addition 547.20 0.75 0.74 1.46 203 327 Coronado Resource addition 752.60 2.15 2.12 2.59 327 547 Include Resource addition 754.00 0.75 0.74 5.64 661 1140 COR25X-3 Carme Escobosa Resource addition 485.75 1.00 0.82 1.20 209 311 SJE25X-4 Convencion Resource addition 41.20 2.95 1.61 0.17 307 322 Jessica Resource addition 222.50 1.55 0.89 2.80 451 689 Include 1 Resource addition 222.50 1.25 0.72 3.09 509 772 SJE25X-5 Vein Resource addition 21.75 3.80 3.20 7.86 193 861 Include 1 Resource addition 22.70 2.15 1.81 11.95 253 1269 SJE25X-6 Convencion Resource addition 27.15 4.60 2.51 1.15 164 262 Jessica Resource addition 327.40 1.20 0.85 7.60 8 653 SRE25X-3 Santa Regina Resource addition 186.45 1.30 0.84 0.84 179 250 ROS24_055 HW Vein-Fault Resource addition 102.85 1.15 0.88 7.76 1013 1673 Include 1 Resource addition 102.85 0.40 0.31 18.05 2541 4075 Intermedia (Rosario) Resource addition 608.35 0.95 0.75 3.10 1092 1355 ROS25X-1A Intermedia (Rosario) Resource addition 276.00 2.05 1.45 3.20 196 468 Include 1 Resource addition 276.00 0.40 0.28 6.48 380 930 PE24_467 HW Perez Resource addition 545.45 1.80 1.33 0.01 283 284

Notes:

All holes are Diamond Drill Core; AgEq grade = Ag grade (g/t) + [Au (g/t) * 85]. From and to length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles. See Appendix to this news release for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth. San Dimas: gold and silver drill hole significant intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade (cut-off grade, "COG"), and a minimum composite length of 0.7 m (true width). A maximum of 1 m below the minimum COG was allowed as internal dilution. Where necessary to achieve minimum length, a single sample below the COG but grading >100g/t AgEq was allowed to be composited for short intervals. Where present, single samples or intercepts with assay results higher than 700 g/t AgEq are highlighted as "Include" in each intercept.

First Majestic's drill programs follow established Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") insertion protocols with standards, blanks, and duplicates introduced into the sample-stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis and the remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes or for future metallurgical testing.

Core samples are submitted to First Majestic's Central laboratory ("Central laboratory") (ISO 9001:2015). At the Central laboratory, gold is analyzed by 30 g fire assay atomic absorption finish (AU-AA13). Results above 10 g/t are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digestion atomic absorption finish (AAG-13). Results above 100 g/t are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14, ASAG-13).

For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed www.firstmajestic.com with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company's Vice-President of Exploration and Technical Services and a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates four producing underground mines in Mexico: the Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns and operates the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is eligible to rely upon the Canada-U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System, and is therefore permitted to prepare the technical information contained herein in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the securities laws currently in effect in the United States. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Technical disclosure contained in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of United States securities laws and uses terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada with certain estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning the issuer's material mineral projects.

APPENDIX - DRILL HOLE DETAILS

Table A1: Drill Hole Collar Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth

Drillhole East North Elev Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type SIN24_135 399888 2666328 562 273 -5 441 Core SIN24_136 399889 2666328 562 276 -11 486 Core SIN25_139 399740 2666103 563 289 -6 513 Core SIN25X-1 399889 2666329 562 288 5 309 Core SIN25X-3 399888 2666329 562 285 6 264 Core SIN25X-4 399739 2666103 563 299 -7 582 Core SIN25X-5 399889 2666329 562 294 5 207 Core SIN25X-9 399740 2666102 563 293 -9 564 Core SIN25X-12 399740 2666104 563 316 -12 525 Core SIN25X-13 399740 2666103 563 289 -8 534 Core EL24_287 399856 2666587 450 79 -18 429 Core EL25_297 399856 2666587 450 81 -23 321 Core ELI25X-1 399854 2666587 451 70 -19 420 Core ELI25X-2 400317 2667087 550 172 -19 438 Core ELI25X-4 399855 2666587 450 75 -22 429 Core ELI25X-17 399855 2666587 450 66 -20 345 Core ELI25X-22 399855 2666587 450 63 -25 432 Core ELI25X-23 400317 2667086 550 169 -21 423 Core ELI25X-24 399855 2666588 450 64 -17 570 Core STE25X-4 397882 2667262 578 336 -6 114 Core STE25X-5 397881 2667260 578 287 -10 273 Core STE25X-6 397881 2667261 578 320 -6 180 Core STE25X-7 397882 2667260 578 296 13 237 Core STE25X-9 397881 2667260 577 283 -14 315 Core STE25X-10 397881 2667261 578 300 0 201 Core STE25X-11 397881 2667260 577 284 -22 330 Core STE25X-12 397881 2667260 578 300 -9 198 Core STE25X-14 397881 2667260 578 290 4 270 Core STE25X-15 397624 2667576 577 169 -24 351 Core STE25X-20 397881 2667260 577 284 -14 237 Core STE25X-21 397881 2667260 577 286 -13 291 Core STE25X-23 397881 2667260 577 284 -19 315 Core STE25X-25 397881 2667260 578 297 7 225 Core ROT25X-2 401987 2669157 431 354 29 321 Core ROT25X-5 401987 2669157 432 18 48 300 Core ROT25X-6 399596 2668348 559 352 12 1050 Core ROT25X-7 401988 2669157 431 36 25 291 Core ROT25X-9 401987 2669156 432 30 54 276 Core ROT25X-10 401987 2669156 432 5 58 279 Core ROT25X-12 401987 2669156 432 36 44 321 Core COR25X-2 397700 2667560 579 339 20 882 Core COR25X-3 397700 2667558 578 321 17 522 Core SJE25X-4 401290 2671294 940 341 -24 408 Core SJE25X-5 401286 2671292 941 330 30 228 Core SJE25X-6 401291 2671294 940 16 -28 459 Core SRE25X-3 399547 2670734 853 179 10 639 Core ROS24_055 399812 2665307 951 147 -5 663 Core ROS25X-1A 399812 2665307 951 158 -34 600 Core PE24_467 400748 2671795 807 342 -12 1050 Core

Notes:

San Dimas: All drill hole collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with UTM WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.

