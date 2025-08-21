Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) ("Pacifica Silver Corp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced C$10 million non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 19.1 million units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the "Offering") for aggregate proceeds of C$9.55 million. Participants in the first tranche included Vizsla Silver Corp.; First Majestic Silver Corp.; Silvercorp Metals Inc.; and 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received for this financing and are thrilled to welcome several prominent silver mining companies and renowned investor Eric Sprott as new shareholders," stated Todd Anthony, President and CEO of Pacifica Silver. "We deeply value the trust that our new and existing shareholders have placed in our team's vision and expertise. With this support, we are eager to launch an initial +8,000-metre drill program at our Claudia Project in Mexico this fall, aimed at unlocking its vast potential."

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.80 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Units under the first tranche of the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale until December 22, 2025. The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for upcoming exploration and drill work at the Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico, as well as general working capital. No finders' fees were paid under the Offering.

The Company expects the second tranche of the Offering to close on or about August 29, 2025.

Three insiders subscribed for 450,000 Units for gross proceeds of $225,000 and such participation will be considered a "related-party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to be exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the three insiders participation in the Offering in reliance of Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that their participation in the Offering did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Pacifica is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

President and CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, use of proceeds of the Offering, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals and the potential size of the mineralized zone. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

