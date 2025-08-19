Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
WKN: A1KBEX | ISIN: US89778T1097
Trucept, Inc.: Afinida Revenues Grow 13% - on Pace for Record-Setting Year

Company reaches its highest six-month revenues to date and cuts operating expenses while expanding its client base

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Afinida, Inc. (OTCID:TREP) ("Afinida," "the Company"), today announced it had achieved 13% revenue growth-totaling more than a million dollars-while cutting more than 5% in operating expenses during the first half of 2025, compared to the same time period in 2024.

The sharp rise in revenue growth represents the highest revenue total for any six-month period in Afinida's history and is highlighted in the Company's recent unaudited six-month report covering both Q1 and Q2, ending June 30th. This year saw increased net revenue of $1,278,725 compared to Q1-Q2 2024 ($11,104,073 vs. $9,825,348), and a reduction in total operating expenses ($6,372,101 vs. $6,709,098).

The Company's strong revenue growth was driven primarily by new client acquisitions through Afinida Marketing and the completion of audits for Professional Employer Organization (PEO) clients by Afinida Accounting.

"We're very pleased with the latest numbers," said Afinida's Chief Operating Officer, Julie Neill. "2025 continues to show great potential. Our expanding client base reflects growing confidence in our services as we raise the bar in a competitive B2B marketplace."

Afinida's expansion in recent months has accelerated revenue growth and provided additional income opportunities, and the Company expects to continue that momentum heading into Q3-Q4 and beyond.

Read the official press release here. Click to view the full report and explore additional company financial updates on Afinida's Investor Page.

Afinida continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving business needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional shareholder value.

About Afinida
Afinida, Inc. (OTCID:TREP), helps organizations focus on growth. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to keep owners in charge of running their businesses, Afinida manages the necessary administrative needs of its clients while streamlining operational processes and delivering a host of high-touch business solutions.

The company offers expert services in the form of payroll, human resources and people management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, marketing, and business insurance services.

For more information, please visit www.afinida.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Media Contact:
Michael Eslinger
meslinger@afindamkt.com
(858) 463-5867

SOURCE: Trucept, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/afinida-revenues-grow-13-on-pace-for-record-setting-year-1062655

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
