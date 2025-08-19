

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire the remaining 55% equity interest in New Process Steel, L.P., a Houston-based metals solutions and distribution supply-chain management company.



Mark D. Millett, CEO of Steel Dynamics, said:'This acquisition expands our exposure to value-added manufacturing opportunities, while continuing to serve our other long-standing flat-rolled steel customer needs.'



With 1,275 staff members, New Process has two manufacturing sites in Mexico and four in the U.S.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News