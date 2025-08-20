ASR Nederland N.V.: Strong HY 2025 results and Aegon Nederland integration enters final phase

• Operating result increased by 22.0% to € 826 million (HY 2024: € 677 million).

• Operating return on equity was 14.4% (HY 2024: 13.6%), well above the target of >12%.

• Solvency II ratio as from 30 June 2025 stood at 203% (31 December 2024: 198%), with organic capital creation exceeding capital deployment for pension buy-outs and capital distributions.

• Organic capital creation increased by 9.6% to € 721 million (HY 2024: € 658 million).

• Interim dividend increased 9.5% to € 1.27 per share (HY 2024: € 1.16 per share), in line with the dividend policy equal to 40% of the dividend over 2024.



Jos Baeten, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO: 'In the first half of 2025, a.s.r. delivered strong operational and strategic progress. As planned, we reached key milestones in the integration of Aegon Nederland's activities, through which we deliver substantial cost synergies and provide greater clarity, simplicity, and continuity for advisors and customers. We are also enthusiastic about the growth achieved through three major pension buy-outs, a strategic investment in occupational health and reintegration services, and an agreement that strengthens our position in the Dutch real estate market. Our financial results are strong. Underlying results show a significant increase across all business segments, and the implementation of the Partial Internal Model (PIM) for a.s.r. Life is progressing according to plan.'



'We look back on a successful first half of 2025. We express our appreciation for the dedication of our employees and for the trust that customers and shareholders place in a.s.r. With their support, we continue to pursue our growth ambitions with conviction.'



Download press release:

https://www.asrnl.com/-/media/files/asrnederland-nl/nieuws-en-pers/2025/20250820-press-release-strong-hy-results-and-aegon-nederland-integration-enters-final-phase.pdf





© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)