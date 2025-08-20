Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
WKN: 931444 | ISIN: SE0000526626 | Ticker-Symbol: W98
München
20.08.25 | 09:00
5,300 Euro
+2,71 % +0,140
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
Micro Systemation AB: MSAB Receives Order Worth Approximately SEK 10.6 million from European Federal Agency

MSAB (Micro Systemation AB), a global leader in mobile forensics, has received new orders from a European federal agency with a total value of approximately SEK 10.6 million. The revenue is expected to be recognised during the third quarter of 2025.

The order primarily includes MSAB Kiosk - a user-friendly solution that enables fast and efficient data extraction from mobile phones without the need for specialised technical expertise. This allows a broader range of personnel within government agencies to perform forensic extractions directly in the field.

The order also includes XEC Director, MSAB's platform for centralised administration and management of mobile forensic processes. The product enables national coordination and quality assurance of forensic operations. The agreement initially runs for a period of two years.

The customer is a European government agency which, due to confidentiality agreements, cannot be disclosed.

"We see a clear trend where government agencies are increasingly integrating mobile forensic data into their operational workflows to make faster, more informed decisions. The ability to manage information from mobile devices in a secure and controlled manner is becoming critical for cross-agency collaboration and operational efficiency. Our continued investment in the European market is once again proving to be a key driver of our growth," says Peter Gille, CEO of MSAB.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com

Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

About MSAB:

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analysing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, defence, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com


