The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

The Diverse Income Trust plc

20thAugust 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 19thAugust 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

19th August 2025 110.88 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 108.34 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

20thAugust 2025