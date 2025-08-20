Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Commences Geophysical Survey at Wicheeda North Ree Project

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a geophysical survey at its Wicheeda North Rare Earth Element (REE) Project (the "Project") in British Columbia.

The Company has engaged Geotech Ltd. to conduct an infill airborne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) and magnetic survey, totaling approximately 401 line-kilometres, completing coverage of the property and covering 25 square kilometres. The survey data will be integrated with historical geophysical information to generate a comprehensive property-wide interpretation. The focus of the program is to refine previously defined targets and soil anomalies, and to identify additional targets to guide future trenching and drill planning. A Notice of Work for a multi-year exploration trenching and drilling program has been submitted and is anticipated later this year.

"This property-wide geophysical survey will allow us to evaluate previously unexplored areas and generate a refined set of exploration targets," stated Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen. "The results will help prioritize areas for future trenching and drilling, supporting our broader objective of delineating REE mineralization at Wicheeda North."

2025 Summer Exploration Program

The 2025 exploration program (the "Program") is designed to assess both the natural hydrogen potential and REE prospectivity of the Wicheeda North Project. Phase One includes:

Soil and soil-gas sampling;

Property-wide airborne geophysical surveying;

Follow-up geochemical analysis of key zones.

Soil sampling will be expanded across high-priority target areas defined by historical magnetic anomalies and geochemical trends. The airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey will cover the southern portion of the property, which has not been previously surveyed and overlaps with historical prospecting targets-potentially offering expansion opportunities.

Wicheeda North is located within a geological belt prospective for carbonatite-related REE mineralization, similar to the adjacent Wicheeda Rare Earths Project, owned by Defense Metals Corp., approximately 5 km to the southeast. That project hosts a NI 43-101 compliant resource[1] of 29.3 million tonnes grading 2.27% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) (measured and indicated), and an inferred resource of 5.7 million tonnes grading 1.4% TREO.

The Wicheeda North Project comprises nine contiguous mineral claims totaling 2,138 hectares (21.1 km²) in the northern Cariboo Mining Division, within the Rocky Mountain Trench-a structural corridor known to host carbonatite intrusions. Historical work identified seven geophysical and geochemical targets, including sub-circular to elliptical magnetic anomalies and elevated REE concentrations in soil and rock.

Two key zones, known as Grid A and Grid D[2], were delineated using the 99th percentile of REE concentrations and are considered high-priority exploration targets. These zones will be the focus of expanded soil sampling and detailed geochemical follow-up. Concurrently, the VTEM and magnetic surveys will extend coverage into the southwestern portion of the property.

Newfoundland and Labrador Exploration Update

The Company has temporarily paused exploration activities at its Point Rosie and Mary's Harbour projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, in response to the provincial ban on mechanized equipment on Crown land due to extreme wildfire conditions. Primary will resume operations when permitted and will provide updates as available.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Primary Hydrogen and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

