Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), an innovative surface protection company developing their technology-based solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens and support a cleaner, safer world, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Dr. Carolyn Myers, has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application, titled "AI Adaptive App Pathogen Detection Platform" dated June 25, 2025, will be assigned to FendX as part of its expanding portfolio of hygiene-related technologies.

The invention described in the patent application is being designed to combine mobile-based imaging, biosensor technology, and artificial intelligence ("AI") to enable real-time detection of pathogens on surfaces using a mobile device such as a smartphone. The aim is to develop a portable, intelligent and user-friendly diagnostic tool for both consumer and professional use.

"Traditional diagnostic methods are powerful but often take time to detect and identify pathogens, and they're usually limited to lab settings," said Dr. Carolyn Myers, FendX CEO and inventor. "This invention is part of our ongoing commitment to making surface protection smarter and I believe it shows how mobile devices and AI can work together to bring advanced pathogen detection directly to the user."

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company leveraging its proprietary technology to develop product solutions that help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. The Company is advancing an eco-friendly, smart sponge designed to deliver effective cleaning while minimizing environmental impact. This innovative product complements FendX's broader pipeline, which includes REPELWRAP film, a protective surface coating with repelling properties that significantly reduce adhesion and transmission of pathogens on high-touch surfaces, and a spray-based coating with similar functionality. Additionally, the Company is developing specialized catheter coatings, with its first coating being for Foley catheters. The Company holds an exclusive supply agreement for the eco-sponge and an exclusive license to certain intellectual property related to the use of the sponge, as well as exclusive worldwide licenses and intellectual property for its coating technologies.

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; statements regarding the provisional patent application, invention and goals related to the development of the invention; and products under development and any pathogen reduction benefits related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: risks that the provisional patent application may not receive regulatory approval; adverse market conditions; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital to complete all of its planned activities including development of the invention; risks related to research and development activities for each of the film, spray formulation and catheter coating, including successful completion of real world performance testing and scale-up initiatives; risks that the Company may not expand its product pipeline or execute its business development and growth plans; risks that the Company's products, including the eco-friendly sponge, may not be commercialized, and if they are commercialized, that they may not be accepted and adopted by the public; the risk that the Company will not obtain necessary approvals and/or clearances as anticipated or at all; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its IP, including the provisional patent application to be assigned to the Company; product candidates only being in formulation/reformulation stages; limited operating history; dependence on collaborative partners, licensors and others; effect of general economic and political conditions; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company's filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

