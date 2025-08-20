Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Expands IP Phone Support with New Mitel 6900 Series Integration

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced full integration support for six additional Mitel 6900 Series IP phones on the NetSapiens® platform. This expansion brings the total number of supported Mitel devices to sixteen, and provides Crexendo's service providers with the broadest IP phone compatibility in the industry.

With this milestone, choice takes center stage, giving service providers and their customers more freedom to choose solutions that match their specific goals, while still enjoying the same powerful features and consistent experience.

"We want every end user to feel like the experience was built just for them, on any device, in any environment." said Jeff Korn, CEO & Chairman of Crexendo. "Adding the Mitel 6900 Series gives our service providers more ways to deliver that seamless, built-for-you experience to every customer."

"Mitel's 6900 Series is a powerful and versatile suite of IP phones built to last," said Steve Loebrich, Head of Channel and Distribution Sales at Mitel. "By working closely with Crexendo, we have been able to fully harness the capabilities of these devices and Crexendo's NetSapiens platform to create a seamless experience for service providers and their customers. This focus on performance, security, and ease of use ensures a consistently high-quality experience on the NetSapiens platform, right out of the box."

Mitel has also joined the NetSapiens Ecosystem Vendor Partner Program (EVPP), further deepening its collaboration and strengthening the value delivered to service providers worldwide. As part of this growing partnership, Mitel will be a sponsor at Crexendo's highly anticipated NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting (UGM). This year's UGM is set to be the largest in the event's history, bringing together service providers, technology partners, and Cloud Communication experts for an immersive program of collaboration and innovation that will shape the future of the industry.

Powered by the momentum of its work with Mitel, Crexendo is writing the next chapter in service provider success. As the industry's biggest voices gather at this year's UGM, the focus will be on turning technology advancements into real-world service provider growth.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing that adding the Mitel 6900 Series represents a significant expansion of device choice for service providers and their customers; (ii) expecting that full integration with the NetSapiens platform will deliver a seamless, high-quality experience across all supported devices; (iii) anticipating that this expanded compatibility will help service providers better meet diverse customer needs and grow their businesses; (iv) believing that collaboration with Mitel strengthens Crexendo's ability to drive innovation and market leadership; and (v) expecting that the upcoming NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting will serve as a catalyst for new ideas, partnerships, and industry growth.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-expands-ip-phone-support-with-new-mitel-6900-series-integration-1063154