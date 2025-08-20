Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40R9X | ISIN: SE0023112438 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VM
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 09:13
1,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODELON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODELON AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 14:10 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modelon AB: Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in Modelon AB (publ)

An extraordinary general meeting of Modelon AB (publ) was held on 20 August 2025 in Lund. Complete information and documents regarding the general meeting's resolutions are available on the company's website, www.modelon.com. All resolutions passed by the general meeting are in accordance with the proposals presented in the notification of the general meeting.

Directed issue of new shares

The general meeting resolved according to the board's proposal on the directed issue of 1,000,000 shares, thereby increasing the company's share capital by SEK 83,752.

Directed issue of new warrants

The general meeting resolved according to the board's proposal on the directed issue of a maximum of 2,000,000 warrants of series TO 1 2025/2028. The general meeting also resolved according to the board's proposal on the directed issue of a maximum of 666,667 warrants of series TO 2 2025/2028

Amendment of the articles of association

The general meeting resolved to change the articles of association according to the board's proposal. The change means that the number of shares shall be at least 10,000,000 and not more than 40,000,000.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Häglund, CEO
jan.haglund@modelon.com

Investor Relations: ir@modelon.com

About Modelon

Modelon offers systems modeling and simulation software that accelerates product innovation, development and operations in a range of industries. Modelon's flagship product, Modelon Impact, is a cloud-native system simulation software platform featuring a collaborative browser-based interface and thousands of proven models and components spanning a broad range of applications. Headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and with global reach, Modelon is an expert industry leader in model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard technologies.
Modelon AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with ticker symbol MODEL. Redeye AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.