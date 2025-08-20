Modelon AB: Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in Modelon AB (publ)

An extraordinary general meeting of Modelon AB (publ) was held on 20 August 2025 in Lund. Complete information and documents regarding the general meeting's resolutions are available on the company's website, www.modelon.com. All resolutions passed by the general meeting are in accordance with the proposals presented in the notification of the general meeting.

Directed issue of new shares



The general meeting resolved according to the board's proposal on the directed issue of 1,000,000 shares, thereby increasing the company's share capital by SEK 83,752.



Directed issue of new warrants



The general meeting resolved according to the board's proposal on the directed issue of a maximum of 2,000,000 warrants of series TO 1 2025/2028. The general meeting also resolved according to the board's proposal on the directed issue of a maximum of 666,667 warrants of series TO 2 2025/2028



Amendment of the articles of association



The general meeting resolved to change the articles of association according to the board's proposal. The change means that the number of shares shall be at least 10,000,000 and not more than 40,000,000.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Häglund, CEO

jan.haglund@modelon.com



Investor Relations: ir@modelon.com

About Modelon

Modelon offers systems modeling and simulation software that accelerates product innovation, development and operations in a range of industries. Modelon's flagship product, Modelon Impact, is a cloud-native system simulation software platform featuring a collaborative browser-based interface and thousands of proven models and components spanning a broad range of applications. Headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and with global reach, Modelon is an expert industry leader in model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard technologies.

Modelon AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with ticker symbol MODEL. Redeye AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser.