Modelon AB: Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in Modelon AB (publ)

An extraordinary general meeting of Modelon AB (publ) was held on 21 October 2025 in Lund. Complete information and documents regarding the general meeting's resolutions are available on the company's website, www.modelon.com. All resolutions passed by the general meeting are in accordance with the proposals presented in the notification of the general meeting.

Election of new board members

The general meeting resolved that the Board shall consist of six ordinary members. The general meeting also resolved to appoint Jason Yoo and Johan Andreasson as new board members for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Hilding Elmqvist has resigned from the Board. The other board members will remain as board members. Jason Yoo has a BSBA degree in Finance from Georgetown University. He is representing Briarwood Chase Management. Johan Andreasson has a PhD in Vehicle Dynamics from Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and is Chief Strategy Officer at Modelon. He is representing Noledom Holding AB.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Häglund, CEO

jan.haglund@modelon.com



Investor Relations: ir@modelon.com

About Modelon

Modelon offers systems modeling and simulation software that accelerates product innovation, development and operations in a range of industries. Modelon's flagship product, Modelon Impact, is a cloud-native system simulation software platform featuring a collaborative browser-based interface and thousands of proven models and components spanning a broad range of applications. Headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and with global reach, Modelon is an expert industry leader in model-based systems engineering with a focus on leveraging open standard technologies.

Modelon AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with ticker symbol MODEL. Redeye AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser.