SolTech Energy Sweden AB: All regulatory approvals obtained for Soltech Energy's acquisition of Sesol and Nordic Capital's shareholding in Soltech Energy

On 4 July 2025, Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech") announced that an agreement had been entered into to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the solar energy company Sesol from Nordic Capital and that the purchase price will be paid with newly issued shares in Soltech. All regulatory approvals required to close the transaction have now been obtained.

The transaction is expected to be completed and closed in the near future. Soltech will publish a press release as soon as the transaction has been closed.

For further information on the transaction, reference is made to the press release published by Soltech on 4 July 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Hahne, CEO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

E-mail: patrik.hahne@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 73- 518 51 66



Niclas Lundin, CFO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

E-mail: niclas.lundin@soltechenergy.com

Phone: +46 72- 071 03 09

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

