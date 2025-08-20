

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sandvik (SAND.ST) has received a major underground mining equipment order from the China-based global mining contractor JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., to be used at the Khoemacau Copper Mine (KCM) in Botswana.



The order is valued at approximately SEK 450 million and was booked in the third quarter of 2025.



The order includes loaders, trucks and drills, as well as access to digital monitoring solutions, including Remote Monitoring Service. Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 and continue through the second quarter of 2026. Khoemacau Copper Mine is a major underground mine located in Botswana's Kalahari Copper Belt, with significant expansion underway.



'We are proud to support JCHX in delivering safe and productive operations at Khoemacau Copper Mine, and look forward to supply our high-performance equipment and advanced underground solutions,' says Mats Eriksson, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.



