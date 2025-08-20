Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded Contract from the United States Air Force for 102 New P5 Combat Training System Pods with System Security Update and Block 7 Capabilities

Designed to provide users with live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training readiness through 2040

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, announces the firm-fixed-price IDIQ contract award by the USAF. The sole source contract will provide Block 7 engineering upgrades in addition to another 102 new P5 Pods equipped with the System Security Upgrade (SSU), with the work to be performed through March 24, 2028.

The P5CTS SSU was created to meet stringent security requirements that are fully interoperable with 5th Gen internal encrypted P5 subsystems. The addition of Block 7 capability means that customers can bring additional mission data down to the P5 Ground station to facilitate the latest weapons and effects adjudication.

"Cubic and its teammates are proud to support the USAF and Coalition partners with highly dependable, encrypted training capabilities, while extending the value of customer investments in authentic training," stated Russ Marsh, President, Cubic Defense. "Our solutions provide a low-risk, flight-tested, National Security Agency-certified Type 1 multilevel encryptor that enables or restricts the access and transfer of information between security domains on the P5CTS without modifying the existing training Concept of Operations. The modular / drop in approach allows us to deliver leading edge capabilities on a proven platform that will support our customers' multi-domain training to 2040 and beyond."

Cubic, along with its principal subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, will be supporting all contractor activities relating to the Block 7 and Pod deliveries. The P5CTS improves U.S. and coalition training used by the USAF, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and coalition partners. The system permits the user to continuously relay time, space, and position information (TSPI) of the aircraft during training exercises, allowing the warfighter to train on a common platform with coalition partners.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

